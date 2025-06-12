Metro East health care provider opens 16 affordable housing units in Cahokia Heights

Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation publicly unveiled 16 one-bedroom housing units in Cahokia Heights on Wednesday, marking the completion of the first portion of its affordable housing development.

Dubbed Vivian’s Village, the $6.5 million facility will provide a safe and stable option in the lower-income Metro East community, according to leaders of the Sauget-based health care organization.

“I think this is something that's needed in every community,” said foundation CEO Larry McCulley. “This is the way we bring health back to health care. This is where we bring dignity back to health care.”

McCulley, along with local and state officials, sees the project as a new way to think about health care in the United States, providing more holistic services outside the typical hospital and clinical setting.

“The necessity of bringing food, the necessity of bringing housing into the health care realm, is what really is going to improve the health status of individuals — and ultimately lower the cost of health care across this country,” McCulley said.

Joshua Carter / Belleville News-Democrat Larry McCulley, CEO of Southern Illinois Health Care Foundation, speaks at a press conference in March.

In addition to the housing, Vivian’s Village includes a facility that will provide virtual and behavioral health care, along with food, to the residents. It also sits in what health care and city leaders believe is an ideal location: within walking distance of Touchette Regional Hospital, Cahokia Heights’ police department and a Dollar General.

The 16 units, two of which are already occupied, will serve residents who earn 30% or less of the area’s median income via vouchers from the St. Clair County Housing Authority. According to the U.S. Census Bureau’s latest figures , the household income would be $30,488.

Illinois’ Housing Development Authority largely financed the project, fronting $4.95 million, according to Evan Ponder, a senior policy and planning officer with the state agency.

“This milestone is what is possible when state and local agencies, service providers and the health care industry work to improve quality of life for everyone in the community,” Ponder said.

Cahokia Heights Mayor Curtis McCall Sr. estimates Vivian’s Village will provide the first affordable housing units built in town in 30 years.

“This is a tremendous first step of many to come,” he said.

The foundation plans to build an additional 36 family units as part of the organization’s second phase in Vivian’s Village. McCulley said he’s hoping to have all financing and documentation needed to begin construction on the family units in 90 to 120 days.