Video: St. Louis Zoo's video of baby elephant Jet is sweet as can be

St. Louis Public Radio | By Staff Reports
Published December 6, 2024 at 12:02 PM CST
Baby elephant reaches his trunk out under his mom.
St. Louis Zoo
Baby Asian elephant Jet snuggles up to his mom, Jade at the St. Louis Zoo.

Baby Jet plays, runs around his mom and shows off his cute little self in a St. Louis Zoo's video of his first days.

The zoo reports the infant Asian elephant is energetic and is becoming "courageous and coordinated" as he explores and plays. Born on November 23, Jet already has had his first bath and now weighs 262 pounds.

Jet is bonding with his mother, Jade, in private and the zoo will announce when St. Louisans can visit him in person.
