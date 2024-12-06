Video: St. Louis Zoo's video of baby elephant Jet is sweet as can be

Baby Jet plays, runs around his mom and shows off his cute little self in a St. Louis Zoo's video of his first days.

The zoo reports the infant Asian elephant is energetic and is becoming "courageous and coordinated" as he explores and plays. Born on November 23, Jet already has had his first bath and now weighs 262 pounds.

Jet is bonding with his mother, Jade, in private and the zoo will announce when St. Louisans can visit him in person.