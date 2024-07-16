Hundreds of Nashville, Illinois, residents evacuated after heavy rain and dam failures

Residents in Nashville, Illinois, roughly 55 miles southeast of St. Louis, evacuated their homes after the failure of two dams in a deluge of rain.

A shelter has been set up at Trinity Lutheran Church, and the American Red Cross has been activated, according to the Washington County Emergency Management Agency.

The state Department of Transportation has closed I-64 north of Nashville in both directions.

The Midwest saw violent storms and tornadic activity late Monday, especially in northern parts of Illinois. Over 200,000 ComEd customers were without power Tuesday morning after at least 10 tornadoes were reported in the Chicago area.

The activity is the result of a derecho originating in Iowa and tracked through northern Illinois, Indiana and southwest Michigan — clocking wind gusts up to 105 mph. A derecho is a line of intense, widespread and fast-moving windstorms, according to the National Weather Service.

The same storm system that overwhelmed Nashville also caused flash flooding in the St. Louis region.

Joshua Carter / Belleville News-Democrat Diane Kurwicki, of Nashville, holds up her phone showing flooding near her home on Tuesday while sheltering at Trinity Lutheran Church in Nashville, Illinois.

Scott Air Force Base went to mission-essential status around 11:30 a.m. due to flooding both on the base and surrounding grounds. St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency posted numerous reports of road closures due to flooding, including a stretch of Illinois 158. At one point, a stretch of North Belt Road in Belleville was under two feet of water.

In Missouri, the St. Louis Fire Department responded to numerous reports of vehicles in high water with people trapped. The department reported flooding on Chouteau Avenue, on Interstate 64 near the St. Louis Zoo and in low-lying areas along Riverview Drive in north St. Louis.

The Missouri Department of Transportation shut down lanes of Interstate 270 in Florissant due to water on the roadway.

Photos on Facebook showed flooding in Maplewood, which was the scene of catastrophic flash flooding in 2022.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The Belleville News-Democrat’s Joshua Carter contributed to this report.

