Storm relief, stadium and project funding on docket for Missouri special legislative session

After only two weeks away, Missouri lawmakers return to Jefferson City on Monday for a special legislative session.

Gov. Mike Kehoe called the session last week . The governor said he hopes lawmakers can find common ground on the issues.

Here’s what lawmakers will be trying to pass this special session.

Legislation addressing storm relief, including St. Louis’ tornado

Kehoe outlined three measures he wants approved for storm relief.

They include a bill establishing an income tax deduction for insurance policy deductibles incurred by homeowners and renters due to damages caused by severe weather.

The deductions would be limited to $5,000 per household, per disaster, in a calendar year. Kehoe said the program would be available for future storms.

He also wants to enhance the ability of the Missouri Housing Trust Fund, which is administered by the Missouri Housing Development Commission. That includes expanded eligibility and the removal of administrative burdens for Disaster Housing Response Grants.

Additionally, Kehoe wants to allocate $25 million in general revenue to the Missouri Housing Trust Fund for storm relief.

Reviving some failed budget projects

The legislature passed all but one budget bill this session. That final bill, House Bill 19, contained roughly $500 million in capital improvement projects across the state.

Over $325 million of that was in general revenue.

Now, Kehoe wants some of those projects to get a second chance, including $25 million in general revenue for the Radioisotope Science Center at the University of Missouri Research Reactor.

However, Kehoe also said the legislature will mainly look at non-general revenue projects, including funding for a 200-bed mental health hospital in Kansas City, a new crime lab for the Missouri State Highway Patrol and money for projects at state parks across Missouri.

A plan to keep the Kansas City Chiefs and Royals in Missouri

Arguably, the heaviest lift this session is passing legislation that would allow the state to help fund new stadiums or stadium improvements for the Kansas City Chiefs and Royals.

Missouri state Sen. Brian Williams discusses special session Listen • 20:24

No dollar amount for the funding has been specified, but the plan is likely to cost hundreds of millions.

If the proposed bill is the same one that failed to pass the legislature the last week of session, the legislation limits the state's share of construction costs to 50%.

The measure would also contain a clawback provision, meaning that if a team leaves Missouri after funds are committed to a project, it will be responsible for paying back the state.

Missouri lawmakers are effectively trying to come up with a counteroffer to keep the teams. The Kansas legislature has offered hundreds of millions of dollars to persuade the Royals and Chiefs to move across the border.