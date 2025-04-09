Bill requiring Freeburg High to drop Midgets mascot passes House, heads to Senate

A bill that would require a Metro East high school to drop its Midgets mascot passed the Illinois House of Representatives on Tuesday — and now heads to the Senate.

Representatives passed the legislation 71-38 along party lines. If passed by the Senate, it would prohibit public schools from using references to disabilities as mascots and require them to change by 2028. Currently, Freeburg High’s Midgets is the only applicable mascot in the state.

The mascot originated roughly 90 years ago when a local sports writer used the nickname to describe the school’s boys basketball team. The tallest player on the team stood 5-foot-10 when it defeated an unbeaten team, according to the school district.

The St. Clair County high school has faced pressure to change its mascot before. Opponents of the ban argue that the mascot was not created with the intention of being offensive — and that it’s a local issue.

People with dwarfism equate the mascot to a slur and find it offensive.

“This bill marks a significant step forward in affirming the dignity and humanity of individuals with disabilities, particularly those with dwarfism who have long endured the harm caused by derogatory mascot names such as Midget,” said Rachel Wherley, director of Mascots Matter , a national organization that’s been advocating for this legislation.

The bill, called the “Prohibition of Discriminatory Disability Mascots Act,” would require the high school to remove the name, logo, mascot and other relevant material, in addition to picking a new mascot, in a little more than three years. It was introduced by Rep. Maurice West, D-Rockford.

During debate, Rep. Kevin Schmidt, R-Millstadt, whose district includes Freeburg, said that community members are proud of the mascot and that private stores will continue to sell merchandise with the logo regardless. Also, state lawmakers do not understand the local community, its history or its culture, he said.

“It's going to blow up. It's not going to have the effect that you want,” Schmidt said. “This is a local issue. The local school board should be voting on it — not the state overreaching and saying, ‘You're wrong.’”

