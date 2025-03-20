Ban on Freeburg High’s Midgets mascot advances in Illinois legislature

An Illinois bill that would prohibit public schools — like Freeburg High in the Metro East — from using references to disabilities as mascots passed out of committee on Thursday.

By a 9-4 vote , members of the House Education Policy Committee sent the legislation that would require the high school to phase out Midgets by 2028 to the full chamber.

“I understand the tradition,” said Rep. Maurice West, D-Rockford, who introduced the bill. “I understand the pride — especially the memories that you had at the high school. I just ask that you look at this within a lens of empathy as well.”

People with dwarfism find the term to be dehumanizing and offensive.

Freeburg’s mascot originated roughly 90 years ago when a local sports writer used the nickname to describe the school’s basketball team because its tallest player was 5-foot-10 when it defeated an unbeaten team, according to the district's website.

By the start of Thursday afternoon’s hearing, 478 people filed their official support for the bill through what the Illinois General Assembly calls witness slips, while 457 opposed it.

“Schools should not get to decide which disabilities deserve respect,” said Erin Elswood, whose 7-year-old son has dwarfism and testified in support. “We would never tolerate a school choosing a mascot that targets any other marginalized group, and we should not allow an exception when it comes to disability.”

The high school in the town of nearly 5,000 in St. Clair County has faced scrutiny and pressure to change mascots before . School district officials could not be immediately reached for comment Thursday.

Mascots Matter, a national group that advocated for the bill, recently filed a formal complaint with the U.S. Department of Education against the school district, alleging the mascot breaks federal anti-discrimination law.

Opponents argue that the mascot isn’t meant to be offensive and that it’s an issue that should be decided locally by the school board.

West started Thursday’s hearing by noting he apologized to Rep. Kevin Schmidt, R-Millstadt, who represents Freeburg and is opposed to the bill , for not including him sooner in the legislative process.

Rep. Amy Elik, R-Godfrey, a member of the House committee, said she wondered if the advocates for the bill could pursue an advisory group to work with the school board to come up with a solution.

“The fact that it is geared towards one community in Illinois from advocates outside of Illinois makes this really uncomfortable for all of us,” she said.

Elik’s suggestion did not gain traction with the committee dominated by Democrats.

The bill could be debated on the House floor within two weeks.