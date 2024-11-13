YMCA takes youth violence prevention to the streets with new Mobile Y on wheels

The Gateway Region YMCA is taking the Y on the road.

The organization, in partnership with the City of St. Louis’ Office of Violence Prevention, is bringing the Mobile Y directly to St. Louis’ youth. The goal is to further prevent youth violence by giving kids and families easier access to YMCA programs.

“We thought about what do youth like to do?” said Chiamaka Onuoha, a senior teen program director at the Gateway Region YMCA. “What is a fun way for them to come together, build relationships with their peers but also with trusted adults? How can we start teaching them new skills? Because at the Y we also do youth development. Part of that is making sure they’re gaining new skills. That’s what led to the Mobile Y.”

The Mobile Y’s large trailer is a kid’s paradise on wheels. It’s filled with the latest game consoles, mobile DJ units, STEAM programming, recreational games and access to free community resources.

“Some of them are like, ‘Thank you so much for bringing this to our neighborhood,’” Onuoha said. “Other ones are like, ‘I don’t have an Xbox, I don’t have a PlayStation at home, and I’ve really been wanting to play this game,’ or, ‘Hey, I met this new person. I made a new friend, because of this Mobile Y that is in my neighborhood.”

The Gateway Region YMCA / Provided The new Mobile Y is safe space for kids to play games, learn STEAM skills and get access to free community resources.

The Office of Violence Prevention allocated $235,111 in American Rescue Plan Act funds toward the Mobile Y.

Wil Pinkney, director of the city’s Office of Violence Prevention, said many in St. Louis still feel the effects of violent crime even though data shows crime is on the decline. He’s happy the Mobile Y is creating a safe space for kids to be kids and put parents at ease.

“Young people don’t feel safe, comfortable going outside. Their parents don’t feel safe with them going outside or even taking them to another location. So this is an opportunity to bring these activities and resources directly to their communities.”

Mobile Y is hosting its launch event at Lafayette Square from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday. City residents interested in bringing the Mobile Y to their community must fill out a form .

Funding for the Mobile Y runs through September 2026.

