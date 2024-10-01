Stream the CBS News Vice Presidential Debate Simulcast at 8 p.m. tonight

Republican vice presidential nominee Sen. JD Vance and Democratic vice presidential nominee Gov. Tim Walz face off for the first and only vice presidential debate of the 2024 election tonight. And you can watch them here at STLPR.org.

St. Louis Public Radio will stream the CBS News Vice Presidential Debate Simulcast on NPR beginning at 8 p.m. It is slated to last 90 minutes.

St. Louis Public Radio will also feature a live blog on its site, which will go live at 5 p.m.

