You can help design the new St. Louis County flag

St. Louis Public Radio | By Lauren Brennecke
Published August 12, 2024 at 12:25 PM CDT
Monica Stewart, the community engagement liaison for the Office of the St. Louis County Executive, sports a pin with the county's newly unveiled logo on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2024, after the annual State of the County address at the Touhill Performing Arts Center in north St. Louis County.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Monica Stewart, community engagement liaison for the Office of the St. Louis County Executive, sports a pin with the county's new logo on Jan. 20 after the annual State of the County address. As part of a larger rebranding effort, the county is now at work on a new flag.

St. Louis County plans to refresh its flag design. Residents will have the chance to help determine what it looks like.

This week, several St. Louis County Library locations will host flag design workshops where residents can create their own design or provide feedback on premade options.

The first session is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Florissant Valley Library. The second session will be 6 p.m. Wednesday at the new Clark Family Library in Ladue, and the final workshop will be 6 p.m. Thursday at the Grant’s View Library in Crestwood.

The county is working with the Kranzberg Arts Foundation on the project. It’s part of a $90,000 rebrand that aims to evoke an image of a growing county. Officials unveiled a new logo and tagline, Opportunity Central, in January. But the flag could look completely different.

“St. Louis County is the economic engine of Missouri; however, our population has been stagnated for decades,” said County Executive Sam Page in a statement. “This branding campaign and new flag will showcase the dynamic character of this county and that we are a welcoming place to live, work, and invest in your future.”

Page introduced the logo in his 2024 State of the County address. The new design includes a red fleur-de-lis — a nod to the region's French heritage, the Cardinals and St. Louis City SC — and a woven circle that is meant to evoke the city’s various rivers as well as the relationships among the government, residents and more.

Not everyone was pleased by the change. District 7 Councilman Mark Harder said at the time that he was both underwhelmed and surprised by the new design.

“I didn’t know we had a problem with our logo before,” he said. “No one on the council was consulted over this design, and we don't even know who designed it, and we don't remember appropriating money for that.”

Now it’s time for residents to give their reactions.
Lauren Brennecke
Lauren Brennecke is a general assignment reporter at St. Louis Public Radio and a recent graduate of Webster University.
