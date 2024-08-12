You can help design the new St. Louis County flag

St. Louis County plans to refresh its flag design. Residents will have the chance to help determine what it looks like.

This week, several St. Louis County Library locations will host flag design workshops where residents can create their own design or provide feedback on premade options.

The first session is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Florissant Valley Library. The second session will be 6 p.m. Wednesday at the new Clark Family Library in Ladue, and the final workshop will be 6 p.m. Thursday at the Grant’s View Library in Crestwood.

The county is working with the Kranzberg Arts Foundation on the project. It’s part of a $90,000 rebrand that aims to evoke an image of a growing county. Officials unveiled a new logo and tagline, Opportunity Central, in January. But the flag could look completely different.

“St. Louis County is the economic engine of Missouri; however, our population has been stagnated for decades,” said County Executive Sam Page in a statement. “This branding campaign and new flag will showcase the dynamic character of this county and that we are a welcoming place to live, work, and invest in your future.”

Page introduced the logo in his 2024 State of the County address. The new design includes a red fleur-de-lis — a nod to the region's French heritage, the Cardinals and St. Louis City SC — and a woven circle that is meant to evoke the city’s various rivers as well as the relationships among the government, residents and more.

Not everyone was pleased by the change. District 7 Councilman Mark Harder said at the time that he was both underwhelmed and surprised by the new design.

“I didn’t know we had a problem with our logo before,” he said. “No one on the council was consulted over this design, and we don't even know who designed it, and we don't remember appropriating money for that.”

Now it’s time for residents to give their reactions.

