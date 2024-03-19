Bost defeats Bailey in Illinois’ 12th District GOP primary, Loyd leads in the 13th

MURPHYSBORO, Ill. — U.S. Rep. Mike Bost comfortably defeated former state Sen. Darren Bailey in the GOP primary for Illinois’ 12th Congressional District on Tuesday.

With more than 80% of precincts reporting around 9:45 p.m., Bost led by 8 percentage points and claimed victory. Bailey conceded the race just before 10 p.m. The Murphysboro Republican’s win in the southern Illinois district showcased former President Donald Trump’s power when it comes to endorsing candidates in heavily GOP districts.

“I’m honored that Southern Illinois conservatives have entrusted me to be their voice in Congress for another two years. Serving the people and land I love is the honor of a lifetime," Bost said in a statement. He added that Trump's endorsement was "vitally important" to his win.

The race marked Bost’s most difficult intraparty battle since he won the 12th District seat in 2014. Because the district, which includes portions of the Metro East, is heavily Republican, Bost’s primary victory is tantamount to a win in the general election in November.

The race was contentious. Bailey, who won the nomination for Illinois governor in 2022, was trying to ride momentum from that unsuccessful run to unseat Bost. Bailey contended that Bost was insufficiently conservative on immigration issues — and also said he didn’t do enough as chairman of a House committee overseeing the Veterans Administration to undo COVID-19 vaccine requirements.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio A campaign sign for U.S. Rep. Mike Bost, R-Murphysboro, sits in a field after President Donald Trump gave the incumbent his endorsement on Monday in Nashville, Ill.

Bost said Bailey didn’t accomplish much during his tenure as a state senator. He also said that Bailey was misrepresenting his record, and added that he wanted to actually accomplish things in Washington — which often means being pragmatic instead of voting ‘no’ on everything.

Bost received a major boost when Trump endorsed his campaign. The former president’s backing was critical in U.S. Rep. Mary Miller beating fellow Republican U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis in 2022 in a redrawn 15th. And it likely played a major role in Bost’s win.

Also helping Bost was a sizable fundraising advantage. Bost raised more than $2.1 million during the 2024 election cycle. Bailey raised less than $400,000 but also loaned his campaign $110,000.

In some respects, the Bost-Bailey race reflected the toxic atmosphere in the House GOP caucus.

Bailey received backing from U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, who helped oust Kevin McCarthy from the speakership. Bost has been fiercely critical of Gaetz since the GOP took over the House, contending that the Florida Republican helped sow chaos in the chamber.

Bost ended up receiving backup from a number of his Republican colleagues, including U.S. Rep. Ronny Jackson of Texas and House Speaker Mike Johnson of Louisiana. He also received key endorsements from groups like National Right to Life and the National Rifle Association.

13th Congressional District

In the GOP primary for Illinois’ 13th Congressional District, Joshua Loyd led Thomas Clatterbuck by about 18 percentage points with more than a third of the results tallied. The winner will take on Democratic U.S. Rep. Nikki Budzinski in November.

Clatterbuck, 31, is in his last semester of law school at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.

Clatterbuck describes himself as center-right. He said he’s passionate about helping rewrite old laws that govern U.S. technology and shaping new legislation on artificial intelligence issues.

Loyd, 27, and his wife run a photography business. He served in the Army before attending the United States Military Academy at West Point, where he earned a degree in business management.

Loyd said his campaign had three main pillars: “teacher, preacher and service.” Those mean that he wants to improve education, support philanthropic organizations serving their communities and better local police departments and military, he said.

The winner of the Republican primary will be the underdog in the district that stretches from Granite City to the Champaign-Urbana area. Illinois Democrats drew the district in 2022 to be Democratic leaning, and Budzinski has far more money on hand than either of her GOP opponents.

Budzinski won her seat in 2022 by 13 percentage points. Turnout is expected to be higher in 2024, and since Illinois is a Democratic leaning state it may make the 13th District out of reach — especially when Republicans have better opportunities elsewhere.

St. Louis Public Radio's Brian Munoz contributed to this report.