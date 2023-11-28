St. Charles County Council votes down anti-immigration resolution

In a courtroom packed wall to wall Monday night at the St. Charles County Executive Office Building, an anti-immigration resolution that was tabled two weeks ago was officially cast down in a 3-to-3 vote.

Members from the seven-person council in St. Charles first proposed the symbolic resolution during a council meeting on Nov. 13, but the matter was tabled to give time for more council members in favor to be present. Monday night’s vote was evenly split, with three council members in favor, three against and resolution co-sponsor Matt Swanson absent.

Celebratory cheers disrupted silence in the room after the vote final was called.

Arrey Obenson, President and CEO of the International Institute of St. Louis said the resolution distorts the work his organization does. The International Institute, located in Tower Grove East, offers economic and cultural integration services, English classes, employment, orientation and citizenship preparation to migrants.

“Having a resolution that talks about illegal migrants mischaracterizes the work we do and this doesn’t speak well of our region,” Obenson said Monday. “Our latino outreach program seeks to bring people here, not turn them away.”

Tristen Rouse / St. Louis Public Radio Arrey Obenson, president and chief executive officer of the International Institute of St. Louis, attends a St. Charles Count Council meeting on Monday, Nov. 27, 2023, at the St. Charles County Executive Building in St. Charles, Mo. That night, the council failed to pass a resolution opposing the International Institute of St. Louis’ plan to plan to bring Latin American immigrants from Chicago to the region to boost the population and workforce.

County councilmember Joe Brazil introduced the resolution in recent weeks after the International Institute announced an effort to build the area’s workforce with immigrants through its Latino Outreach Program. Brazil criticized the Biden administration’s program as having illegally brought the immigrants to the U.S. Missouri is one of 20 states fighting the program in court.

“This is about the federal government not following the constitution and the law,” Brazil said Monday of President Biden’s immigration program. “It is not on a case-by-case basis, and it has no public benefit.”

Brazil said the resolution was misinterpreted as being anti-immigration, when it’s really against the Biden administration breaking the law. The resolution reads in part:

“The St. Charles County Council hereby recommends not accepting any migrants into our region until the lawsuit challenging the Program has been resolved,” Resolution 2308 reads. “The St. Charles County Council welcomes all legal migrants and encourages those who wish to migrate into the St. Louis Metropolitan region to follow all applicable federal and state laws.”

Tristen Rouse / St. Louis Public Radio St. Charles County Council member Joe Brazil, District 2, verbally spars with members of the public during county council meeting on Monday, Nov. 27, 2023, at the St. Charles County Executive Building in St. Charles, Mo. Following passionate public comment concerning a proposed resolution opposing Latino immigration to the region, the council failed to pass the resolution with a vote of 3-3.

The resolution was sponsored by council members Swanson, Brazil and Tim Baker.

Advocates from various organizations held signs in the courthouse Monday that read “No human is illegal” and “Immigrants are welcome here.” Several attorneys, senators and community advocates took to the mic during open floor and shared their experiences sympathetic to immigrants.

Others expressed concern about St. Louis becoming overcrowded from a growing population.

The U.S. government announced a plan in January to provide secure pathways into the United States for up to 30,000 migrants each month from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela, according to the American Immigration Council. The new program, also known as the Humanitarian Parole Program, permits people from these countries to legally live and work in the U.S. for two years. Applicants must also have a sponsor in the U.S. and must pass a background check.

Contrary to what Brazil believes, government officials said cases are often handled on a case-by-case basis under the program, which also prevents applicants from requesting asylum under U.S. immigration law.

The federal government has characterized the new rule as a means for continuing to regulate immigration since the expiration of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Title 42 public health order. That policy gave authorities greater ability to bar illegal immigrants from crossing the border during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prior to this program, the government used humanitarian parole between summer 2021 and October 2022, allowing the U.S. entry of Afghan and Ukrainian refugees under the Uniting for Ukraine program.

Tristen Rouse / St. Louis Public Radio Maicoll Gomez rips a sign reading “No human being is illegal” in half during his testimony in favor of an anti-immigrant resolution proposed by the St. Charles County Council on Monday, Nov. 27, 2023, at the St. Charles County Executive Building in St. Charles, Mo. Gomez and his family immigrated to the U.S. from Colombia, and during his testimony he decried immigrants he viewed as immigrating illegally.

Tristen Rouse / St. Louis Public Radio Trina Nelson gasps in response to an anti-immigrant comment made by Missouri State Sen. Bill Eigel, R-Weldon Spring, during his public comment on Monday, Nov. 27, 2023, at the St. Charles County Executive Building in St. Charles, Mo. “It’s ridiculous,” Nelson said of Eigel’s testimony.

Gabby Eissner, community organizer at The St. Louis Interfaith Committee on Latin America, said the resolution was merely symbolic and meant to stir up racism and xenophobia.

“We’re feeling really good that there was such a strong show of community opposition to this resolution,” Eissner said. “I was here two weeks ago when the resolution was introduced and [seeing] how many people were mobilized in such a short time after the resolution was tabled is really a show of how much power we’ve built and it shows the community wants immigrants in our community.”

Other groups like the Hispanic Bar Association of St. Louis also called on the county council to reject the resolution.

“[The resolution] is at best an uninformed pronouncement based on clearly erroneous statements of fact and law, or at worst a proclamation promoting and supporting xenophobic and racist attitudes against Latin American migrants as well as United States Citizens of Latin American descent based on willful ignorance of the facts and the Law, the group said in a statement.

Alisha Sonnier, seventh ward Alderwoman, in a letter pinned to the county council, asked that members be compassionate and consider themselves. She said Monday that the conversation needed to focus on matters where people have a say.

“There are many issues that are under local control, like public transit, the unhoused population, the zoo district museum — these are all things that are regionally used and are regional problems that we could use taxpayer dollars and taxpayer time to address,” Sonnier said.