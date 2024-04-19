© 2023 St. Louis Public Radio
Hear The Future: STLPR's Annual Celebration

STLPR's Annual Celebration

St. Louis Public Radio supporters gathered at the Four Seasons Hotel on Friday, April 28, 2023 to celebrate with fun entertainment, lively conversation, a delicious meal, and special guest Juana Summers, Co-Host of All Things Considered!

Save the Date! Our Annual Celebration returns on April 19, 2024.

6 p.m. Cocktails
7 p.m. Dinner

Four Seasons Hotel St. Louis
999 N 2nd St, St. Louis, MO 63102



2023 Photos

St. Louis on the Air host Elaine Cha speaks with Special Guest Juana Summers
1 of 12  — STLPR 2023 Gala - Elaine Cha with Juana Summers.jpg
Generation Listen's Kit Watson poses with NPR Nina Totenblend wine
2 of 12  — STLPR 2023 Gala - Kit Watson with Nina Totenburg wine.jpg
The Red and Black Brass Brand boasts their signature soulful harmonies and high energy tunes on stage at the 2023 Annual Celebration.
3 of 12  — STLPR 2023 Gala - Red and Black Brass Band.jpg
St. Louis Public Radio's CEO Tina Pamintuan takes the stage.
4 of 12  — STLPR 2023 Gala - CEO Tina Pamintuan.jpg
A Welcome card for the STLPR Annual Gala reading Hear the Future
5 of 12  — STLPR 2023 Gala 6.jpg
Table 26 at the 2023 Annual Gala. One man is telling a story expressively. Someone in the corner is making hand gestures.
6 of 12  — STLPR 2023 Gala 1668143620.jpg
STLPR Donors pose with Special Guest Juana Summers. She looks radiant in her green and black floral dress.
7 of 12  — STLPR 2023 Gala 1690656258.jpg
Two women pose by the glass railing on the balcony. The Martin Luther King Bridge is well-framed behind them.
8 of 12  — STLPR 2023 Gala 1740131413.jpg
A brochure of the Live Auction prizes. The pages are open to the Presidential Suite in Cabo San Lucas and the Experience Alaska prizes.
9 of 12  — STLPR 2023 Gala 1787865085.jpg
Two women hold selfie photo lights. These are rainbow-glowing disks with a phone sticker in the middle.
10 of 12  — STLPR 2023 Gala 1794191901.jpg
The outdoor balcony at the Four Seasons Hotel in downtown St. Louis
11 of 12  — STLPR 2023 Gala 1818033658.jpg
A group of guests at the Four Seasons hotel for the STLPR Gala
Juana Summers

Co-Host of All Things Considered

Juana Summers is a co-host of NPR's All Things Considered, alongside Ailsa Chang, Ari Shapiro and Mary Louise Kelly. She joined All Things Considered in June 2022.

Summers previously spent more than a decade covering national politics, most recently as NPR's political correspondent covering race, justice and politics. She covered the 2012, 2016 and 2020 presidential elections, and has also previously covered Congress for NPR. Her work has appeared in a variety of publications across multiple platforms, including Politico, CNN, Mashable and The Associated Press.

In 2016, Summers was a fellow at the Georgetown University Institute of Politics and Public Service. She got her start in public radio at KBIA in Columbia, Mo., on the campus of the University of Missouri. She is a graduate of the Missouri School of Journalism, and is originally from Kansas City, Mo.

Our Guest Speaker is sponsored by Lewis Rice.

All Things Considered host Juana Summers

Pinnacle Partners

St. Louis Community Foundation

Event Sponsors

Excel Bottling Co. SSM Health
BioSTL Carol House Furniture Dowd Bennet LLP Emerson FORVIS Gazelle Magazine Lewis Rice Polsinelli Rubin Brown Stinson LLP Twain Financial Partners the University of Missouri-St. Louis
John Brase and
Ed Giganti

Event Co-Chairs

  • Karen Handelman & Marc Hirshman
  • Suzie Nall
  • Kit Watson

Event Committee

  • Jane Arnold
  • Anne & Brad Bishop
  • Sara Yang Bosco & Joseph Bosco
  • John Brase & Ed Giganti
  • Deb Dubin
  • Chris & Tom Eschen
  • Molly & Steven Frank
  • Maria Gerritzen
  • Nancy Hawes
  • Maureen & Charlie Hoffman
  • Peggy & Mark Holly
  • Russell Jackson
  • Audrey Katcher
  • Diane & David Katzman
  • Elizabeth Pippert Larson & Ian Larson
  • Lyah LeFlore-Ituen
  • Charlotte & John Martin
  • Katherine & Daniel Mauzy
  • Keri & Matt McBride
  • Sultan Meghji
  • Libbyanne & John Nguyen
  • Claudia Ochoa-Espejo
  • Eriko Clevenger Pope & Anthony Pope
  • Claire Schenk & Richard Greenberg
  • Jenifer & Willem Schilpzand
  • Pat & Ken Schutte
  • Rebecca & John Sheehan
  • Diane Sher
  • Cristy & Emery Skolfield
  • Kristin Sobolik & Scott Peterson
  • Susanne Franza Valdez
  • Daniela Velázquez
  • Jennifer Williamson & Allan Connolly