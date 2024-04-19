STLPR's Annual Celebration
St. Louis Public Radio supporters gathered at the Four Seasons Hotel on Friday, April 28, 2023 to celebrate with fun entertainment, lively conversation, a delicious meal, and special guest Juana Summers, Co-Host of All Things Considered!
Save the Date! Our Annual Celebration returns on April 19, 2024.
7 p.m. Dinner
Four Seasons Hotel St. Louis
999 N 2nd St, St. Louis, MO 63102
2023 Photos
Juana Summers
Co-Host of All Things Considered
Juana Summers is a co-host of NPR's All Things Considered, alongside Ailsa Chang, Ari Shapiro and Mary Louise Kelly. She joined All Things Considered in June 2022.
Summers previously spent more than a decade covering national politics, most recently as NPR's political correspondent covering race, justice and politics. She covered the 2012, 2016 and 2020 presidential elections, and has also previously covered Congress for NPR. Her work has appeared in a variety of publications across multiple platforms, including Politico, CNN, Mashable and The Associated Press.
In 2016, Summers was a fellow at the Georgetown University Institute of Politics and Public Service. She got her start in public radio at KBIA in Columbia, Mo., on the campus of the University of Missouri. She is a graduate of the Missouri School of Journalism, and is originally from Kansas City, Mo.
Our Guest Speaker is sponsored by Lewis Rice.
Event Co-Chairs
- Karen Handelman & Marc Hirshman
- Suzie Nall
- Kit Watson
Event Committee
- Jane Arnold
- Anne & Brad Bishop
- Sara Yang Bosco & Joseph Bosco
- John Brase & Ed Giganti
- Deb Dubin
- Chris & Tom Eschen
- Molly & Steven Frank
- Maria Gerritzen
- Nancy Hawes
- Maureen & Charlie Hoffman
- Peggy & Mark Holly
- Russell Jackson
- Audrey Katcher
- Diane & David Katzman
- Elizabeth Pippert Larson & Ian Larson
- Lyah LeFlore-Ituen
- Charlotte & John Martin
- Katherine & Daniel Mauzy
- Keri & Matt McBride
- Sultan Meghji
- Libbyanne & John Nguyen
- Claudia Ochoa-Espejo
- Eriko Clevenger Pope & Anthony Pope
- Claire Schenk & Richard Greenberg
- Jenifer & Willem Schilpzand
- Pat & Ken Schutte
- Rebecca & John Sheehan
- Diane Sher
- Cristy & Emery Skolfield
- Kristin Sobolik & Scott Peterson
- Susanne Franza Valdez
- Daniela Velázquez
- Jennifer Williamson & Allan Connolly