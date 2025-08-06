Elisabeth Gawthrop is a data journalist from Indianapolis.

Before joining the Lab, she was a reporting fellow for Columbia Journalism Investigations and a freelance data journalist and fact checker. She was part of the team behind Columbia and the Center for Public Integrity’s series “Hidden Epidemics”, which won first place for public health reporting (large newsroom) in the 2020 Association of Health Care Journalists awards.

She loves diving into the details in data reporting, as well as using a solutions lens in investigative projects.

Elisabeth also has a decade of experience in researching and communicating climate science and international development. She holds a bachelor’s in environmental science from Indiana University and a master’s degree in investigative journalism and climate and society from Columbia University.

