$820 million sustainable aviation fuel plant is coming to southwest Illinois

A clean energy company has selected southwest Illinois for its new $820 million sustainable aviation fuel plant — but it’s not exactly clear where yet.

Avina Clean Hydrogen , a New Jersey-based company, will build a facility that employs at least 150 people, according to Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker’s Office and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity.

The southwest Illinois region includes nine counties — Bond, Calhoun, Clinton, Jersey, Madison, Monroe, Randolph, St. Clair and Washington — near the Missouri border, according to the commerce department.

As part of the deal to build the $820 million facility, Avina will receive incentives from the state, which include a tax credit called the Reimagining Energy and Vehicles.

That agreement between the state and company, dated June 13, 2024, lists an East St. Louis address as the location. The Illinois Department of Transportation obtained the same parcel in 2016, according to St. Clair county property records.

The company is still finalizing the location, which is why state officials can’t say more about where the facility will be built, the governor’s office said.

Representatives from the company, state and East St. Louis could not be immediately reached for comment.

Overall, the facility will produce 120 million gallons of sustainable aviation fuel annually, preventing 25 million metric tons of carbon emissions over its lifespan. Avina’s selection of Illinois aligns well with the state's push toward more renewable energies, the governor’s office said.

“Illinois is a leader in the clean energy industry and this project is a testament to our commitment to continuing to advance our clean energy economy,” said Illinois state Sen. Chris Belt, D-Swansea, whose district includes most of St. Clair County and East St. Louis.

