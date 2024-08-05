New Riverfront Times editor has ties to OnlyFans PR company

The Riverfront Times and its new executive editor, JD Davis, appear to share a phone number with an OnlyFans creators promotional company.

St. Louis Public Radio called the business line listed on FanFox’s LinkedIn three times and discovered the connection among the business, Davis and the paper. On LinkedIn, the company says it provides “Promotional Services for Content Creators.”

On the first call, STLPR got Davis’ personal voicemail. Two subsequent calls landed in a voicemail box attributed to “RFT Analytics.”

Davis had not responded to STLPR’s requests for comment by Monday afternoon.

Davis first introduced himself as the paper's new executive editor in an X thread from the RFT’s account on Friday, writing, “Here’s why I accepted this position & how I plan to save RFT.”

The thread goes on to describe how he intends to fund the paper through coverage of cannabis topics and OnlyFans creators.

Why should you care? Because if you’re a reader on our site in any section other than After Dark or Reeferfront Times, it means you’ll won't see pop-up or banner ads, we won't sell your data and you won't be asked to consent to our cookies because there aren't any. Our… — Riverfront Times (@RiverfrontTimes) August 1, 2024

Davis also defended the OnlyFans coverage by noting that “500,000 people search online for content creators every day and the RFT will be providing a needed service with its OnlyFans coverage.”

On LinkedIn, FanFox says it was founded in 2024 and is located in Schertz, Texas, though the website’s domain was first created in 2012.

Davis, whose LinkedIn entry places him in the greater St. Louis area, describes himself as an operating executive and entrepreneur. He’s currently the principal at Six Impossible Things, an Austin-based corporation. Previously, Davis was vice president of strategic projects and CISO at Los Angeles manufacturing company NEOTech and the founder of Austin companies UmpHub and HireBetter.

There are few details about FanFox on its website. It advertises itself as a service to help OnlyFans creators become top 1% earners on the platform.

At the end of May, Big Lou Holdings CEO Chris Keating sold the RFT to an undisclosed buyer, who did not retain any of the paper’s staff. Keating was part of Euclid Media Group, which purchased the paper in 2015 from Voice Media Group. The paper was founded in 1977.

Keating declined to comment.

Madison Holcomb contributed reporting to this story.

Jessica Rogen is a former employee of the Riverfront Times and Big Lou Holdings.

