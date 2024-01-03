Metro buses and trains in St. Louis will lose their exterior ads

The brightly colored promotions advertising lawyers, schools and businesses on the outside of buses are a thing of the past. The Bi-State Development Agency, which operates Metro transportation, began the removal process this week.

Advertisements will still be displayed inside. The change will result in a loss of profit for Bi-State Development. CEO Taulby Roach said they will make the pivot in favor of community members.

“There was a couple of those fully wrapped buses that were in St. Clair County, and quite frankly, some residents and leadership, they just didn't like them,” Bi-State Development CEO Taulby Roach said, “It's kind of jarring to see a 40 foot bus wrapped in pink.”

One in four vehicles had advertising displayed on the outside. 144 displays ran at the company’s final count. The agency projected $1.9 million in advertising revenue in 2023. That's $200,000 more than their target. Despite their profitability, the exterior advertisements will cease.

The transition away from these ads began in Illinois. Bi-State Development began removing exterior advertisements on public transit in St. Clair County two years ago.

The organization has operated within a less than 1.5% growth budget for the past five years. Roach said that enables them to respond to community concerns.

“We are a financially stable organization, and one that shows good stewardship with public money. And within that stewardship gives us the opportunities to respond to the community and establish ourselves, just like the community does, as a trustworthy brand,” Roach said, “I think really, what this is, is us trying to reflect the values of the community.”

As vehicles are taken out of service for maintenance, advertisements will be removed and exterior displays replaced with a new color scheme- which the company is in the process of choosing.

“It will actually occur over a couple of years,” Roach said, “It does take us a while to make the change, but we're certainly in the midst of it.”

The conclusion of 2023 brought the end of Bi-State Development’s contract with Vector media, which aided in producing and designing the outdoors advertisements.

“We were at the end of that contract, so it gives us an opportunity to make some adjustments. We wanted to give them some time, and so we've been talking about this for a few months,” Roach said.

There won’t be additional space made to advertise within the vehicles. The internal ads are projected to generate $525,000 annually, a fraction the previous profit. The company’s operating costs surpass $370 million annually. The financial aspect, Roach says, is not their only concern.

“There's all kinds of offsets and complications that are important, but what's really important to remember about public transit is our end product. It’s service. It's not profit,” Roach said.

