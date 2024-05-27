Scouts honor soldiers at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in memorial's 75th year

Hundreds of Scouts from the Greater St. Louis Area Council gathered over Memorial Day Weekend at the Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in south St. Louis County, honoring the millions of U.S. soldiers who lost their lives in war.

The Annual Gravois Trail Memorial Day Good Turn on Sunday took place for the 75th year at the national cemetery — known for being one of the oldest and largest in the country. The annual tradition began in St. Louis and is now practiced across the country. More than 200,000 veterans and their loved ones are buried there, according to the National Cemetery Administration. The burial ground includes gravesites from every U.S. war, including the Civil War and American Revolutionary War.

Children and their parents swatted at pesky cicadas as the insects buzzed by on the hot and sunny afternoon. More than 400 scouts and their families — dressed in tan attire with troop numbers highlighted on colorful patches — walked to the cemetery in a quiet procession just before noon.

Lacretia Wimbley / St. Louis Public Radio Hundreds of scouts from the St. Louis region walk to the Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery on Sunday for the 75th Annual Gravois Trail Memorial Day Good Turn event. Scouts of all ages from the Greater St. Louis Area Council participated in honoring fallen U.S. soldiers and also placed flags at their grave sites.

A bagpipe band played tunes and after the Pledge of Allegiance, a flag raising ceremony, other remarks and prayer, guest speaker William Wolfinger, a retired lieutenant colonel of the U.S. Army, took to the mic.

“It looks like the Lord has been with us on the weather,” Wolfinger said with a smile. “Now if He can just take care of the cicadas we’d really be happy, but maybe that’s something He blessed us with.”

Wolfinger, who served 21 years in the Army, reflected on the history of Memorial Day, first inaugurated in 1868 by Maj. Gen John A. Logan, Commander in Chief of the Grand Army of the Republic. Wolfinger noted that the day was marked as a way to remember the losses of both sides of the Civil War.

“We’re talking about fatalities in the military in the order of about 1.2 million, and here we’re close to 200,000 buried here at this facility,” said Wolfinger, who served in Vietnam and Germany. “The only national cemetery that has more is at Arlington, so this is a very impressive place to be and an honor to be out here on this day.”

Katherine Adams, 19, a marketing intern at the Greater St. Louis Area Council, said she understands that most people wouldn’t want to spend part of their three-day weekend in the heat or rain putting flags on graves. Many of the scouts were tasked with planting American flags at thousands of soldier headstones after the ceremony.

Lacretia Wimbley / St. Louis Public Radio Katherine Adams, 19, an intern at the Greater St. Louis Area Council, places flags in front of the gravestones of fallen U.S. soldiers at the Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery on Sunday. Hundreds of scouts participated in the 75th Annual Gravois Trail Memorial Day Good Turn event.

“By putting the flag on the grave, we make sure that everybody in this cemetery is remembered in some way,” Adams said. “Just to see the mass turnout of scouts who are probably getting to know some of these names or visiting some of their family members here, it’s a really special thing.”

The scouts also assisted Jewish War Veterans Post 644 in placing flags at local cemeteries outside of the Jefferson Barracks Cemetery. Wolfinger commended the scouts for their efforts.

“You’re honoring the people who are heroes,” he said. “That term gets used a lot these days. But it’s truly those who have given their lives for this country and for the world. We’ve done a lot to try to make the world a better place, not only here in the United States, but across the globe.”

He encouraged everyone to take a moment to read the gravestones of soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice to get a sense of who they were.

“Every now and then I ask you to take a look at the tombstones, and read what’s inscribed on them so that it’s just not a body in a casket in the ground, but maybe you get a little feeling for the person who is there.”