Commentary: St. Louisans have access to a wealth of arts offerings

I was enjoying a concert presented by the Gateway Festival Orchestra in the Brookings Quadrangle at Washington University last summer titled "60 Years Under the Stars" led by Guest Conductor Dr. Leon Burke III. I started thinking about the many opportunities that art and music lovers have in St. Louis that are free but unknown by many who would most likely appreciate them.

The Gateway Orchestra is one good example of this. Founded in 1964 by Wash U music professor William Shatzkamer together with St. Louis Symphony Orchestra members Alexander Lydzinski, Henry Loew and Jerome Rosen with the support of community members Kenneth Billups, Lily Kaufman and Martin Lanznar, the orchestra plays a summer series of free public concerts. The concerts provide employment for local professional musicians and give St. Louisans the opportunity to enjoy symphonic music while the St. Louis Symphony is off for the summer. In addition, ensembles from the orchestra perform at schools, summer camps and assisted living facilities.

The Neon Museum of St. Louis is another example of a tucked away artistic gem for folks to enjoy.

Explore St. Louis’ Rachel Huffman says about this hidden spot that in its heyday, Route 66 was lined with neon signs that bewitched motorists and lured them in to roadside haunts. Preserving the nostalgic icons, the relatively new Neon Museum of St. Louis is a fitting addition to our stretch of the Mother Road.

Entering under the Neon Museum sign that features the Gateway Arch at sunrise, a scintillating PARK sign will catch your eye. Found in the parking lot of the Big Top--home to Circus Flora--it adds flair to the space.



Also featured is another neon work which belongs to Deborah Katon, an independent artist and founder of the Neon Museum. This work is titled "The Raging Rhino," and is rumored to come from a nightclub in the Lake of the Ozarks.

Other illuminated works such as Hairy, Eddie, Boss Dogs and Cafe Racer dance across the museum, making it difficult to concentrate on a single piece. Katon says, "Neon is very enticing. The enormous glass doors of the building reflect the neon lights, so when you are inside, you feel like you are in a kaleidoscope."

Tours of the Neon Museum of St. Louis delve into the science behind the neon signs, the history of the museum's signs and the temporary exhibitions of contemporary neon art throughout the space.

And another really unique space tucked away on the campus of St. Louis University is MOCRA, the museum of contemporary religious art. This museum is the first museum to bring an interfaith focus to contemporary art.

Through exhibitions, collections and educational programs, MOCRA highlights and explores the ways contemporary visual artists engage the religious and spiritual dimensions. This museum serves the St. Louis University community and the wider public, by facilitating personal discovery, experience and inspiration, while contributing to a wider culture of interfaith encounter and dialogue.

MOCRA has its origins in the doctoral dissertation of Founding Director Emeritus Terrence Dempsey, S.J. and is now directed by David Brinker.

From its very first exhibition in 1993, MOCRA has established a reputation for presenting compelling work from both established and emerging artists who represent a diverse range of viewpoints, expressions and media. Whether sensitively exploring difficult subjects, or sharing the unexpected delight of Andy Warhol's "Silver Clouds," MOCRA's exhibitions continue to challenge and inspire audiences.

MOCRA's exhibitions are anchored on a well-regarded collection that includes works by an international roster of artists, including Romare Bearden, Lore Bert, Frederick J. Brown, Maria Magdalena Campos-Pons, Michael David, Luis Gonzales Palma and the list goes on and on.

And the High Noon series which is an arts and culture or arts and humanities series presented every Thursday from noon to one p.m. at the High Low Literary Center in Grand Center is free and you will see people of all ages enjoying the arts together.

This series showcases artists in all artistic disciplines. I've heard folk music and many talks such as one by the last director of the Missouri History Museum, Dr. Frances Levine, on her latest book, "The Crossing" about women who travelled from St. Louis to Sante Fe ,New Mexico.

Young Brock Seals, an artist from North St. Louis presented a wonderful program and talk on his "neck of the woods" about all the good things going on in the arts in that part of town.

And Jane Ibur, former poet laureate for the city of St. Louis, gave a wonderful presentation.

Brian Woods, one of two directors of music performances at the Chess Museum, talked not only about the St. Louis Chess Museum, but about the classical music series. He is also a classical pianist and shared videos of his previous performances.

Tom Pini, another young musician, did a wonderful talk titled "Making It in Music" offering creative and practical advice for young people wondering if they could have a successful musical career in St. Louis.

I learn so much attending these programs which are planned by Karen Lucas, Director of the Series who was in charge of a similar series at UMSL for many years.

These are just a very small part of the arts and culture scene in our wonderful St. Louis. I urge all St. Louisans to appreciate the wealth of arts opportunities and to take advantage of them.

Nancy Kranzberg has been involved in the arts community for more than forty years on numerous arts related boards.

