St. Louis Public Radio debuts new program schedule Aug. 11.

St. Louis Public Radio will air four new programs as part of a summer programming refresh starting Monday, Aug 11. The new lineup will include NPR’s Tiny Desk Radio ; the New York Times’ weekday news show The Daily ; weekend news-quiz show Go Fact Yourself ; and the BBC’s Not by The Playbook , a weekly sports show featuring inspiring athletes from around the world.

“The new shows bring more depth to STLPR's program schedule,” says Wayne Pratt, St. Louis Public Radio's Broadcast Operations Manager.

In addition to picking up NPR’s highly popular Tiny Desk Radio, which debuted on some NPR member stations in April, the additions will fill important niches and interests for STLPR listeners.

“Reporting from The Daily adds to our commitment to quality journalism,” Pratt said. “Public radio has been looking for a companion to Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me! for a while, and we think Go Fact Yourself can fill that gap. And since St. Louis is a big sports town, Not by the Playbook from the BBC provides intriguing conversations that go beyond the traditional scores, standings, and highlights.”

Tiny Desk Radio

Tiny Desk fans get an hour-long program of performances, interviews, and behind-the-scenes stories directly from NPR’s Tiny Desk. Tune in to hear concerts and conversation exclusively for public radio audiences. Tiny Desk Radio will air Saturday night at 6 and rebroadcast Sunday nights at 7.

Go Fact Yourself

If you love Wait, Wait…Don’t Tell Me!, you’ll want to stay tuned for Go Fact Yourself . Each week, celebrity “experts” are quizzed on a new topic. A surprise subject-matter expert then joins the show with facts. Guests include actors, writers, directors, politicians, scientists, business leaders, athletes, musicians and more. Hosted by J. Keith van Straaten and Helen Hong. Go Fact Yourself will air each Saturday and Sunday at 11 a.m.

The Daily

Hear in-depth national reporting from journalists at The New York Times. Weekday episodes feature the top stories of the day, including interviews with journalists and national newsmakers. Hosted by Michael Barbaro, Rachel Abrams, and Natalie Kitroeff. The Daily will air Mondays through Fridays at 6:30 p.m.

Not by the Playbook

This radio show from the BBC World Service features inspirational stories from athletes from around the world who have achieved success despite difficult challenges and unbelievable odds. Not by the Playbook will air Sundays at 6 a.m.







Weekday schedule changes

In addition to the new programming, several shows in STLPR’s regular lineup will shift. See the weekday schedule change highlights here, or at stlpr.org/schedule after Monday, August 11.

Monday-Friday: 6:30 p.m. The Daily (NEW) will replace the repeated half hour of All Things Considered

Friday schedule changes 6:30 p.m: The Daily - NEW 9 p.m: JazzWorks NEW TIME Full Saturday schedule 6 a.m. - The New Yorker Radio Hour 7 a.m. - Weekend Edition 10 a.m. - Wait Wait… Don’t Tell Me! 11 a.m. - Go Fact Yourself - NEW Noon - Snap Judgment 1 p.m. - The Moth Radio Hour 2 p.m. - It’s Been a Minute NEW TIME 3 p.m. - On the Media NEW TIME 4 p.m. - All Things Considered 5 p.m. - Code Switch/Life Kit 6 p.m. - Tiny Desk Radio - NEW 7 p.m. - All Songs Considered 8 p.m. - SLSO/Symphony Cast 9:30 p.m. - Classical 24 - NEW Midnight - BBC World Service

Full Sunday schedule 6 a.m. - Not by the Playbook - NEW 7 a.m. - Weekend Edition 10 a.m. - Wait Wait… Don’t Tell Me! 11 a.m. - Go Fact Yourself - NEW Noon - This American Life 1:00 p.m. - Planet Money /How I Built This 2 p.m. - Radiolab - NEW TIME 3 p.m. - The Middle 4 p.m. - All Things Considered 5 p.m. - The Splendid Table 6 p.m. - TED Radio Hour 7 p.m. - Tiny Desk Radio - NEW 8 p.m. - The Next Set: From Jazz St. Louis 9 p.m. - JazzWorks Midnight - BBC



. View the full STLPR broadcast schedule at stlpr.org/schedule

The adjustments to the schedule were made after careful deliberation, taking into consideration listener and member feedback, audience size, overall time spent listening, potential for radio listening in our region, program quality, and St. Louis Public Radio's mission.

