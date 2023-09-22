St. Louis Public Radio mobile app refresh provides enhanced listening on the go

The STLPR mobile app relaunches this week with sleek new features to make browsing faster and easier for smartphone users. The updates make navigating STLPR’s news content and streaming music more intuitive, and allow users to customize the app for the shows and streams they love. The app is available for free in the Google Play Store or Apple App Store .

New features include:

A search bar to help users find content quickly;

to help users find content quickly; An on-demand content tab displaying STLPR and NPR podcasts that lets users pin their favorite shows;

displaying STLPR and NPR podcasts that lets users pin their favorite shows; An updated news tab with all the news at a glance, in a single, unified scroll for more news that’s easier to browse;

with all the news at a glance, in a single, unified scroll for more news that’s easier to browse; View what’s playing now with live playlist information for Jazz KWMU-2 and Classical KWMU-3;

with live playlist information for Jazz KWMU-2 and Classical KWMU-3; On demand access to The Next Set with episodes of your favorite local jazz show available at any time, any place;

with episodes of your favorite local jazz show available at any time, any place; A new schedule page makes it easy to see what’s coming up at a glance.

The following favorite features return; listeners can:

Bookmark (or star) audio to listen again later;

Share compelling stories with a friend;

Rewind the live stream you’ve been listening to by 10 seconds at a time to quickly hear something again; forward in 30-second intervals to catch up;

Wake up to Morning Edition with the STLPR alarm clock.

If you already have the STLPR app, the new app will be installed in the next update. You won’t need to download it again from your app store.

The app was developed for STLPR by Public Media Apps , a technology company that provides solutions for public media stations nationwide.

Questions or comments about the STLPR app can be emailed to hello@stlpr.org . If you need technical assistance within the app, please use the “help” feature in the main menu so the developers can best assist you according to your device type and operating system version.

The STLPR app is made possible through the financial support of our listeners. Thank you!

