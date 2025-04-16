Is it cake? Fenton baker creates hyperrealistic cupcake flower arrangements

Flowers of all shapes and sizes bloom in the springtime — and so do Amie Lepsky’s cupcakes.

Lepsky is the founder of Bakery Blooms in Fenton, where she specializes in realistic cupcake bouquets that look identical to floral arrangements. Lepsky has always had a passion for baking, but she found her niche as a business owner after seeing a cupcake bouquet while scrolling on Pinterest during the pandemic.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Bakery Blooms’ Amie Lepsky specializes in making cupcake bouquets that look like flowers on April 10 at the Creative Cookery in Fenton.

“I just loved the artistry of it — how it looked like flowers and tricked the eye,” she said. “So then it became a mission to figure out if I could do that.”

Bakery Blooms launched in November 2020, and Lepsky now creates cupcake bouquets for customers in the St. Louis area.

“Everything's from scratch,” she said. “I like feeling like my efforts can be tasted and experienced by someone else.”

Carefully crafted with buttercream icing and specific ingredients, the frosting designs range from tulips to roses and succulents. Lepsky enjoys the artistry of the floral cupcakes and spends an average of an hour and a half making them.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Bakery Blooms’ Amie Lepsky decorates cupcakes on April 10 at the Creative Cookery in Fenton.

Holidays are usually busiest for Lepsky. During the spring and summer months, she completes a lot of orders for weddings and showers.

“My favorite customers are the ones that have been with me for a long time, where I've done their engagement parties, their bridal showers, their wedding, their baby shower, their kid's first birthday, and I got to watch their family grow,” said Lepsky.

