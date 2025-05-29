The best new albums out May 30

It's Friday, and there are some remarkable new albums out in the world today. Enigmatic alt-pop star yuele released one of our team's favorite records of the year. Stars vocalist Amy Millan returns with a set songs that will have you recalling "Ageless Beauty." And Low's Alan Sparhawk and Ben Kweller return with impeccable albums about living with grief.

NPR Music's Stephen Thompson welcomes Jackson Wisdorf from Member station KXT in North Texas to the May 30th edition of New Music Friday. They get into the above albums, a solo outing from The National's Matt Berninger and much more. Listen to the show below and scroll down to see our long list of albums out this Friday.

The Starting Five

Tess Roby / Last Gang / Last Gang Amy Millan of Stars.

Our hosts share the backstories and best songs from the following albums:

💿 Matt Berninger, Get Sunk (Stream)

Recommended If You Like: The National

💿 yuele, Evangelic Girl is a Gun (Stream)

RIYL: SOPHIE, Cocteau Twins

💿 Ben Kweller, Cover The Mirrors (Stream)

RIYL: Pavement, MJ Lenderman

💿 Alan Sparhawk, With Trampled By Turtles (Stream)

RIYL: Low, Galaxie 500

💿 Amy Millan, I Went To Find You (Stream)

RIYL: Stars, Broken Social Scene

The Lightning Round

Eleonora Muraglia / September Recordings / September Recordings Obongjayar.

Five more albums we wish we had time to discuss on the podcast:

💿 Obongjayar, Paradise Now

💿 Lionmilk, WHEN THE FLOWERS BLOOM

💿 caroline, caroline 2

💿 CIVIC, Chrome Dipped

💿 Qasim Naqvi, Endling

The Long List

Emmanuel Afolabi / Asthmatic Kitty / Asthmatic Kitty Sufjan Stevens.

For those who want to dig even deeper, here are the week's new albums sorted by genre:

Rock/Alt/Indie

Sufjan Stevens, Carrie & Lowell (10th Anniversary Edition)

Pavement, Pavements (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

(Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) Ty Segall, Possession

Foxwarren, 2

Faun Fables, Counterclockwise

Shura, I Got Too Sad for My Friends

Grateful Dead, The Music Never Stopped (Live)

illuminati hotties, Nickel on the Fountain Floor EP

EP KEEP, Almost Static

Léa Sen, LEVELS

Lung, The Swankeeper

Matthew Young, Undercurrents

MRCY, Volume 2

Mt. Joy, Hope We Have Fun

Planning For Burial, It's Closeness, It's Easy

Sea Lemon, Diving For the Prize

SWANS, Birthing

The Minus 5, Oar On, Penelope!

Trigger, Second Round

W. Cullen Hart and Andrew Rieger, Leap Through Poisoned Air EP

EP David Lowery, Fathers, Sons and Brothers

Garbage, Let All That We Imagine Be The Light

guccihighwaters, Death by Desire

Sally Shapiro, Ready To Live A Lie

Country/Folk/Americana

Anderson East, Worthy

Dylan Scott, Easy Does It

Faith Eliott, dryas

Josiah Flores, Doin' Fine

Moonrisers, Harsh & Exciting

Preston Cooper, Toledo Talkin'

The Shootouts, Switchback

Watchhouse, Rituals

Electronic/Out There

Bella Wakame, s/t

Ellen Arkbro, Nightclouds

Laura Cannell, LyreLyreLyre

Etyen, My Goddess

Jameszoo, Music for 17 Musicians

Kathryn Joseph, WE WERE MADE PREY.

Photographic Memory, I look at her and light goes all through me

Quantic, DJ-Kicks

Repetition Repetition, Fit for Consequences: Original Recordings, 1984-1987

StabUdown, Tinge of Ascension

Tohji, zero-two

Verraco, Basic Maneuvers EP

EP WheelUP, Inner Light

V/A, Não Estragou Nada

Anyma, The End of Genesys

Global

Braye, I Wish I Had More Time EP

EP Chicarica, Invierno en la playa

Maurice Louca, Barĩy (Fera)

Seun Kuti & Egypt 80, Heavier Yet [Deluxe Edition]

Seventeen, Happy Burstday

Jazz

Brad Turner Trio, It's All So

Pedrito Martinez, Ilusión Óptica

Pop

Grace Potter, Medicine

Mariah Carey, The Emancipation of Mimi (20th Anniversary Edition)

Miley Cyrus, Something Beautiful

R&B/Soul

Leon Thomas, MUTT Deluxe: HEEL

The Budos Band, VII

Tuxedo, Spring Bliss EP

EP Honey Bxby, Raw Honey EP

Rap/Hip-Hop

Oddisee, En Route EP

EP Bruiser Wolf, POTLUCK

Ovrkast., While The Iron Is Hot

Aesop Rock, Black Hole Superette

Billionhappy, DIǍO EP

EP EBK Jaaybo, Don't Trust Me

Rome Streetz & Conductor Williams, TRAINSPOTTING

Classical

Simone Dinnerstein, Complicité

Anna Lapwood, Firedove

