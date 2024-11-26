After months of delay, North County Precinct officers move into new building

St. Louis County Police Department officers who patrol the northern tip of the county are finally working out of their new building.

Officials on Tuesday celebrated the opening of the Officer Joann V. Liscomb Building, located just south of Christian Hospital near the intersection of Interstate 270 and Lewis and Clark Boulevard. Liscomb was a county officer who was shot and killed in the line of duty in 1991 while on patrol in north county.

The new building replaces rented space that the department had outfitted to be a police precinct. When the construction timeline was announced , Joe Patterson, the business manager of the St. Louis County Police Officers Association, told St. Louis Public Radio that the old location did not have enough desks or storage space for North County Precinct officers.

A 2017 public safety sales tax covered the $12.5 million cost.

Construction on the building was originally supposed to be finished early this year. But the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported in April that contractors used old designs and forgot to install a sewer line.