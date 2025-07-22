3 victims of St. Louis serial killer identified by Illinois police and SIUE

In a new partnership with Southern Illinois University Edwardsville students, Illinois State Police have identified three unidentified victims of an infamous St. Louis-area serial killer and also also brought charges for a murder that had gone unsolved for 14 years.

Illinois State Police Director Brendan Kelly said the internship program helped law enforcement to identify Kelly Johson, Crystal Lay and Carol Jean Hemphill — all victims of Maury Travis, who said he killed 17 women in the early 2000s.

Earlier this spring, the St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s office also charged a 34-year-old East St. Louis man with the death of Truman Lee Smith, who was killed in 2011.

Howard Ash / SIUE Marketing and Communications Jeanette Smith's son, Truman Smith, was shot and killed in East St. Louis in 2011.

“Before long, I won't have to be calling every month,” said Jeanette Smith, the mother of Truman Smith, at a Tuesday press conference at ISP’s Metro East Forensic Lab in Belleville.

Kelly and academics at SIUE see the partnership as a way to expand their pool of limited resources — allowing the students not only to get real-world experience but also do hours of investigative legwork that has helped lead to conclusions of cold cases. It’s also a program that Kelly believes could be replicated in other parts of the state.

“Anytime we can come up with a new way to amplify the resources that we have to have a force multiplier and also have the opportunity to add knowledge and develop people who will potentially be working on these cases in the future…that is definitely a win-win,” Kelly said.

All three women who had been Jane Does prior to their identification this year, and the alleged killer of Smith, were identified using genetic testing.

Road workers found the three women in early 2002 in Madison and St. Clair counties, according to ISP. Johnson was found alongside Interstate 64 near Mascoutah. Lay was found along Interstate 70 near Highland. Hemphill was found in a creek bed adjacent to Illinois Route 3 in Columbia.

For both Johnson and Lay, they’d been deceased long enough that fingerprint and dental information didn’t lead to identifying the victims.

ISP entered the cases into the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System, or NamUs, back in 2014. The partnership also worked with the University of North Texas Center for Human Identification.

All the results of the DNA testing came back within the last year. Investigators used what detectives call “investigative genetic genealogy” to help solve Smith’s murder, said Jamie Brunnworth, the commander of ISP’s local investigation unit.

The practice utilizes genetic information that’s been collected by companies to help identify both victims and suspects.

The cases of the women believed to have been victims of Travis, the serial killer, were solved using a collaboration with the St. Charles County Police Department that has collected DNA of family members of the missing persons, Brunnworth said.

“The biggest hurdle is first you have to identify a victim,” said Scott Wobbe, an ISP investigator. “Once you ID a victim, then you can start figuring out who the suspect is.”

The Columbia Police Department announced the identification of Hemphill earlier this year.

Maury Travis killed himself in custody at a St. Louis County jail in Clayton in 2002. Law enforcement believes Travis bound and killed at least 12 women , even though he claimed he killed more.

Howard Ash / SIUE Marketing and Communications Ryleigh Franklin, an SIUE graduate student involved in the program, said "every person deserves to be identified and remembered."

The partnership that helped solve these cold cases employs eight students in unpaid internships each semester, said Trish Oberweiss, a criminal justice professor at SIUE who helps run the program.

The students come from a variety of academic backgrounds: criminal justice, biology, forensics, chemistry and others. After reviewing the files, the students do the legwork of determining which cold cases are closest to being solved, using what’s known as a “solvability matrix.”

“Knowing I played even a small role in helping return a name to these women who had gone unidentified for so long is something I’ll carry with me for the rest of my life,” said Ryleigh Franklin, a SIUE graduate who worked on the cases. “The pride I feel is difficult to put into words.”

Jeanette Smith, the mother of Truman Smith, said she’s thankful for the work on her son’s case. The alleged killer currently awaits trial. However, Smith said the development doesn’t “mend our broken hearts.”

“This doesn't give us closure,” Smith said. “When the case is over — and there's justice made — then the case will be closed, but it will not be closure for us. But life goes on, and we'll make it through it.”

