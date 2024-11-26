Christopher Threlkeld named new top judge in Madison and Bond counties starting in 2025

The judges of Madison and Bond counties, which make up Illinois’ Third Judicial Circuit, have selected Christpher Threlkeld to be the next chief judge.

“I am humbled by the confidence and faith my colleagues have shown in me,” Threlkeld said in a statement. “As Chief Judge, I am committed to building on the Third Judicial Circuit’s legacy of excellence and collaborating with my colleagues and courthouse staff to uphold and maintain the highest standards of justice for the people of Madison and Bond Counties that we serve.”

Threlkeld replaces Stephen Stobbs , who will serve until he retires at the end of the year. The new chief judge will serve a two-year term.

First appointed to the bench in 2020, Threlkeld has since presided over the circuit’s civil cases and arbitration divisions.

“Judge Threlkeld is a highly respected and accomplished jurist, and I am confident the Third Judicial Circuit will thrive under his leadership,” Stobbs said.

Before Threlkeld became a judge, the Madison County native worked for two decades as an attorney at the Edwardsville law firm Lucco, Brown, Threlkeld & Dawson, where he handled civil and criminal cases. He also served as president of the Madison County Bar Association.

Threlkeld earned a master’s of business administration from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville and a law degree from St. Louis University. He worked as deputy treasurer in Madison County under then-Treasurer John Shimkus, the longtime Republican congressman from Collinsville, in the 1990s.

St. Clair County judges in Illinois’ 20th Judicial Circuit also recently selected their chief judge, reelecting Andrew Gleeson to a two-year term. It will be Gleeson’s fifth.

“It’s been a privilege, as well as a challenge, to be the chief judge in these most unique of times,” Gleeson said.