New taxes on sports bets, nicotine products as Illinois Democrats pass $55.2B budget

SPRINGFIELD – Giving almost no time for public review, Illinois Democrats pushed through a $55.2 billion budget for next fiscal year late Saturday, bolstering coffers with new taxes on sports bets, nicotine products and businesses.

The $55.2 billion spending plan is supported by $55.3 billion of revenue, including just over $1 billion in new taxes and revenue changes.

The four bills making up the budget and capital spending plan were part of a flurry of thousands of pages of legislation that went from introduction to passage in the final 48 hours of the legislative session.

The budget marked a roughly 3.9% spending increase from the current year, while Republicans criticized it for containing few cuts. It raises about $500 million more in new revenue than Gov. JB Pritzker proposed in February to make up for declining base revenues.

The minority party also aired frustration with supermajority Democrats for providing next to no time for public review of the massive spending plan and other major bills.

“We’re rushing this process like we always do. ‘Let’s hide this stuff. Let’s hide it so that the public doesn’t see it until it’s too late,’” Rep. John Cabello, R-Machesney Park, said.

Jerry Nowicki / Capitol News Illinois State Rep. John Cabello, R-Machesney Park, points out infrastructure projects that he describes as “pork” in the state budget on Saturday.

Democrats said it was the best budget they could manage in a difficult year. To address potential uncertainties stemming from federal policy changes, they gave the governor authority over a new $100 million “emergency” fund. And they frequently lobbed criticisms at President Donald Trump and Republicans in Congress.

“I am very pleased to be able to present a balanced budget crafted to be fiscally and socially responsible, because we see the decisions made in Washington right now are neither,” House Majority Leader Robyn Gabel, D-Evanston, said. “Erratic leadership in Washington has affected our economic outlook, our revenue projections, and even threatened federal funding for our most crucial services.”

Jerry Nowicki / Capitol News Illinois House Majority Leader Robyn Gabel, D-Evanston, presents her budget bill to the Illinois House on Saturday.

The GOP also took issue with the tax increases, though the measure did not raise or create new sales, income or service taxes.

Instead, the measures expand state taxes on foreign and out-of-state income for businesses, raise tax rates on tobacco, vapes and sports gambling, and sweep fund balances from several lesser-known and utilized state funds.

The spending measure, Senate Bill 2510 , passed the House 75-41 just before 10 p.m. The Senate followed around 11:30 p.m. with a 34-23 vote. The revenue and tax changes, House Bill 2755 , and the budget implementation bill, House Bill 1075 , both passed with relative ease before the constitution’s midnight deadline and only Democratic votes as well. Gov. JB Pritzker issued a statement saying he would sign it.

Another spate of tax increases included in a transit governance overhaul bill surfaced late but sputtered. The failed measure would have added a $1.50 fee on food and package deliveries and taxed electric vehicle charging statewide among other changes. Talks on that bill could resume later this year.

New taxes on vaping, gaming, deliveries

The revenue bill creates a tax of 25 cents per wager for a sports betting licensee’s first 20,000 wagers accepted and 50 cents per wager after that.

Consumers will also see new taxes on tobacco products. The tax rate will rise to 45% from 36%. Vape products and nicotine pouches would also now be included under the tax.

The revenue plan amends state law to tax sales from all businesses that transact in the state, rather than only businesses with a physical presence in Illinois. The plan also eliminates a “safe harbor” exemption for businesses that move money outside the state.

Businesses that move profits to other countries would also be subject to the state’s corporate income tax. The federal government currently taxes half of income moved offshore, and Illinois would tax the other half under the revenue plan.

Businesses outside Illinois that sell $100,000 or more to people in the state must also collect Illinois sales taxes even if the business doesn’t have a physical location in Illinois. This would apply to businesses like Amazon.

“I will not support this betrayal of hardworking Illinoisans,” Sen. Don DeWitte, R-St. Charles, said. “And if you care about the people who sent you here, if you truly represent them, you’ll vote no too. Enough is enough. It’s time for this body to stand with taxpayers, not stand up against them.”

Another source of new revenue is a delinquent tax payment incentive program designed to help the state recuperate overdue tax payments. It will generate $228 million, Rep. Will Guzzardi, D-Chicago, said.

The state would also pause the final transfer of motor fuel sales tax revenue to the road fund in order to free up $171 million, according to the governor’s office’s estimate.

A separate bill designed to lower prescription drug prices calls for levying a fee on pharmacy benefit managers based on the number of patients they insure. Money from that fee would go into a fund for the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity to award up to $25 million a year in grants to independent pharmacies and pharmacies located in rural counties. The remaining money would go to the state's general revenue fund.

The measure also extends the state’s Hotel Operators’ Occupation Tax to short-term rentals like Airbnb and Vrbo.

Immigrant health cuts

A program that provides health insurance to more than 30,000 noncitizens between ages 42 and 64 will be cut in fiscal 2026. The program’s elimination saves the state $330 million, but a $110 million program for seniors will remain in place.

Together, the two programs have cost the state at least $1.6 billion, according to an audit released in February, far exceeding budgeted costs for the program.

"We had to make some tough decisions here. That program grew at greater rates, financially, than we thought it would, and we had to make some hard decisions,” Gabel said.

Federally Qualified Health Centers are set to receive $40 million in the budget. The centers provide health services to low-income and uninsured people. Democrats touted that increase to provide care for immigrants who would have qualified for the health care program.

Illinois still risks losing some Medicaid funding under a proposal in Congress that threatens to slash reimbursements for states that provide health insurance to people illegally in the United States. But Gabel noted it’s possible those reductions won’t take place until 2027.

The budget also increases funding for safety-net hospitals, with federal Medicaid funding cuts possible.

Education spending

The state’s evidence-based funding model for K-12 schools calls for $350 million in additional funding each year, with a portion of that going to a property tax relief fund and the rest directly to schools. The proposed budget fully funds the K-12 education portion at $307 million but does not add $43 million in property tax relief funds, according to Democratic leaders.

Funding for the Illinois Community College Board would also decrease by $24 million, mostly because lawmakers reduced spending on a workforce development grant that Democrat leaders said was not being fully utilized.

Jerry Nowicki / Capitol News Illinois State Sen. Elgie Sims, D-Chicago, introduces the budget bill in a committee hearing on Saturday.

Funding for state universities would increase only by 1%. Pritzker proposed a 3% increase for higher education even as most other areas of his budget would have increased by 1%. Sen. Elgie Sims, D-Chicago, Senate Democrats’ budget leader, said the budget allows for an additional 2% increase in fiscal 2026 if the federal government eliminates substantial funding.

Pensions

Despite more than a year of discussions, Illinois lawmakers did not tackle pension reform this spring. Illinois' Tier 2 pension system is likely out of compliance with federal “safe harbor” requirements that pension benefits be at least equal to Social Security's.

Part of the budget package created a new Tier 2 reserve fund that can be accessed if there are violations of the “safe harbor” law. Lawmakers appropriated $75 million for the fund this year, in line with Pritzker’s proposal.

‘Emergency’ fund, raises, more

Notably not in this year’s budget is an increase to the “rainy day” fund. Pritzker has taken pride in the fund’s increases in recent years, as it’s grown to a balance of $2.3 billion, up from less than $60,000 when Pritzker took office. The fiscal 2026 budget would suspend the monthly transfer for one year, freeing up $45 million for general fund use.

The budget package also establishes a $100 million fund that the governor can tap into “in the event of unanticipated delays in or failures of revenues.” The measure, an apparent nod to the uncertainty of federal funding during ongoing congressional budget negotiations, will come from money swept from other funds.

“That will allow us to respond to actions by the federal government and challenges that present themselves and costs that have been diverted from the federal government to the state government,” Sims said in a committee hearing.

The attorney general’s office would get $116 million from the general fund. Attorney General Kwame Raoul asked lawmakers to boost funding for his office as he engages in a growing number of lawsuits against the Trump administration. Raoul was hoping to receive $120 million.

Direct service providers are in line for an 80 cents-per-hour wage increase, but Republicans said calling it a funding increase is “sleight of hand,” because the measure would also reduce work hours by the hundreds of thousands. That makes the increase negligible, Sen. Chapin Rose, R-Mahomet, said in committee.

Jerry Nowicki / Capitol News Illinois State Sen. Chapin Rose, R-Mahomet, criticizes Democrats for not including more funding for care providers for people with developmental disabilities in a committee hearing on Saturday.

“It’s not a great budget, but it is a good budget, and it is the budget we need for this very difficult moment,” Rep. Lindsey LaPointe, D-Chicago, said.

Lawmakers will see their salaries rise as part of the budget, going to a $98,304 base salary from roughly $92,000. That’s an annualized rate of increase that is set by law.

“You raised our pay, you gave yourselves hundreds of millions of dollars of our taxpayers funds to spend on your pet projects,” Rep. Amy Elik, R-Godfrey, said. “So I simply don’t believe you anymore that you ever intended to be fiscally careful.”

No Bears stadium funding

Lawmakers did not appropriate funding for the Chicago Bears to build a new stadium. But NASCAR would be the recipient of a $5 million grant ahead of the sport’s third downtown Chicago race in July, and the PGA Tour would receive a $1 million grant as part of hosting the 2026 President’s Cup in DuPage County. Those were two economic development measures criticized by Republicans during the Senate committee hearing.

The budget also contains $200 million to prepare unused state properties to be repurposed for development, Sims said. Lawmakers removed another $300 million that Pritzker had sought in spending aimed at offloading surplus property.

Gabel said the state’s employee management department has negotiated more than $100 million in health care cost savings as well.

Any remaining federal pandemic relief funding would also be sent to recipients that have not received payments in previous years before the funding expires in 2026.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Illinois state Rep. Amy Elik, R-Godfrey, center, speaks with colleagues ahead of the governor’s budget address on Feb. 19 at the Capitol in Springfield.

Metro East lawmakers weigh in

Elik, the Republican deputy for budget negotiations, said she will return home disappointed with this year’s budget.

“We just have a fundamental difference in policy with the Democrats,” she said. “They see a budget deficit and automatically think that we have to raise taxes. There are people on the other side of the aisle that would have raised them more if they could.”

Elik said she wanted to go line by line through agency budgets with Democrats to find cuts — but Republicans didn’t have enough influence in negotiations.

While the tax hikes on nicotine and sports betting may be understandable to some, Elik and other Republicans say they take issue with the principle.

“At what point have we gone back to the wells so many times on all of these different taxes?” Elik said. “At what point do you realize there's never going to be enough revenue to satisfy the Democrats?”

While health insurance for noncitizens was dramatically cut, Metro East Republicans believe it should have been fully eliminated.

“Just wipe it clean,” Rep. Kevin Schmidt, R-Millstadt, said on Sunday.

Schmidt and other Metro East Republicans said the budget isn't a good one for the state.

“From an accounting standpoint, it was kind of a mess,” he said.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Illinois state Rep. Jay Hoffman, D-Swansea, looks to his colleagues on Feb. 21, 2024, before the budget address at the Capitol in Springfield.

Democrats, like Rep. Jay Hoffman, D-Swansea, said the budget is fiscally responsible, especially given possible cuts to Medicaid on the federal level being pushed by the Trump administration and congressional Republicans.

“We attempted to put ourselves on a solid fiscal ground, making sure that we keep our credit rating in place — as well as have a balanced budget,” said Hoffman, who is also an assistant majority leader.

When it comes to raises for legislators, Hoffman said he doesn’t disagree with Schmidt, Elik and other Republicans who see salary increases for lawmakers as wasteful spending. But he said the General Assembly would need to address that in separate legislation, not in the budget.

As the main legislative session came to a close, many Metro East lawmakers in both parties said they were pleased that two bills regarding changing high school mascots stalled in the Senate.

One bill would have required schools to phase out Native American logos, mascots and names . The other would have required Freeburg High School in St. Clair County to ditch its Midget mascot .

“Just seems to me that we, as a legislature, should have better things to do,” Hoffman said.

Capitol News Illinois' Jade Aubrey contributed.