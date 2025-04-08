© 2025 St. Louis Public Radio
All St. Louis Board of Aldermen incumbents win reelection

St. Louis Public Radio | By Eric Schmid
Published April 8, 2025 at 9:19 PM CDT
The Board of Aldermen meet on Friday, Feb. 2, 2024, at City Hall in Downtown West. Renovations of the Board’s chambers were completed earlier this year.
Eric Lee
/
St. Louis Public Radio
The St. Louis Board of Aldermen goes through business during a February 2024 meeting at City Hall in downtown St. Louis.

All incumbent St. Louis Board of Aldermen members won their reelection bids Tuesday.

The seven odd-numbered wards were up for election, with even-numbered wards up in two years.

Anne Schweitzer of Ward 1, Shane Cohn of Ward 3, Alisha Sonnier of Ward 7, Michael Browning of Ward 9, Laura Keys of Ward 11 and Pamela Boyd of Ward 13 will each serve another four years on the Board of Aldermen.

There is a new face joining the board. Matt Devoti ran unopposed in Ward 5 to succeed the retiring Joseph Volmer, who has represented the south city area for more than 20 years.

Devoti wasn’t the only unopposed candidate. There were two other uncontested races of the seven odd-numbered wards up for grabs, Browning’s Ward 9, covering Forest Park Southeast and the Central West End, and Boyd’s Ward 13 in north city.

The winners will be sworn into office on April 15.

Eric Schmid
Eric Schmid covers business and economic development for St. Louis Public Radio.
