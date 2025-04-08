All St. Louis Board of Aldermen incumbents win reelection

All incumbent St. Louis Board of Aldermen members won their reelection bids Tuesday.

The seven odd-numbered wards were up for election, with even-numbered wards up in two years.

Anne Schweitzer of Ward 1, Shane Cohn of Ward 3, Alisha Sonnier of Ward 7, Michael Browning of Ward 9, Laura Keys of Ward 11 and Pamela Boyd of Ward 13 will each serve another four years on the Board of Aldermen.

There is a new face joining the board. Matt Devoti ran unopposed in Ward 5 to succeed the retiring Joseph Volmer, who has represented the south city area for more than 20 years.

Devoti wasn’t the only unopposed candidate. There were two other uncontested races of the seven odd-numbered wards up for grabs, Browning’s Ward 9, covering Forest Park Southeast and the Central West End, and Boyd’s Ward 13 in north city.

The winners will be sworn into office on April 15.