Incumbent mayors win in Alton, Granite City, Cahokia Heights, but lose in Belleville

St. Louis Public Radio | By Will Bauer
Published April 1, 2025 at 10:13 PM CDT
Belleville Mayor Patty Gregory lost her reelection bid on Tuesday night to City Clerk Jenny Gain Meyer by a wide margin — 62% to 36%.

Alton Mayor David Goins earned a second term in a tight three-way race with former Mayor Brant Walker and Alderman Raymond Strebel.

Goins garnered 39% of the vote, while Walker and Strebel tallied 32% and 29%, respectively.

Godfrey Village President Mike McCormick won his fifth term in office, beating Beth Jones and village Trustee Craig Lombardi. McCormick got 59% of the village’s vote, compared to 29% for Lombardi and 11% for Jones.

The mayors of Cahokia Heights and Granite City both fended off organized write-in candidates to earn second terms.

Cahokia Heights Mayor Curtis McCall Sr. won another term over write-in candidates Corey Dickerson and Michael Simmons with 72% compared to 27% split between the two.

Granite City Mayor Mike Parkinson beat Kim Benda 87% to 13%.

In the last two municipal elections, between 13% and 17% of voters cast ballots in St. Clair and Madison counties. On Tuesday, that number increased in Madison to more than 18% and stayed roughly the same in St. Clair at 14%, according to the clerks of both counties.

Meanwhile, in Quincy, Linda Moore unseated Mayor Mike Troup 58% to 42%.

Will Bauer
Will Bauer is the Metro East reporter at St. Louis Public Radio.
