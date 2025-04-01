Incumbent mayors win in Alton, Granite City, Cahokia Heights, but lose in Belleville
Belleville Mayor Patty Gregory lost her reelection bid on Tuesday night to City Clerk Jenny Gain Meyer by a wide margin — 62% to 36%.
Alton Mayor David Goins earned a second term in a tight three-way race with former Mayor Brant Walker and Alderman Raymond Strebel.
Goins garnered 39% of the vote, while Walker and Strebel tallied 32% and 29%, respectively.
Godfrey Village President Mike McCormick won his fifth term in office, beating Beth Jones and village Trustee Craig Lombardi. McCormick got 59% of the village’s vote, compared to 29% for Lombardi and 11% for Jones.
The mayors of Cahokia Heights and Granite City both fended off organized write-in candidates to earn second terms.
Cahokia Heights Mayor Curtis McCall Sr. won another term over write-in candidates Corey Dickerson and Michael Simmons with 72% compared to 27% split between the two.
Granite City Mayor Mike Parkinson beat Kim Benda 87% to 13%.
In the last two municipal elections, between 13% and 17% of voters cast ballots in St. Clair and Madison counties. On Tuesday, that number increased in Madison to more than 18% and stayed roughly the same in St. Clair at 14%, according to the clerks of both counties.
Meanwhile, in Quincy, Linda Moore unseated Mayor Mike Troup 58% to 42%.
