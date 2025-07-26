Commentary: Chamber music thrives in St. Louis

I know very little about chamber music, but I learned a lot recently at the High Noon Lecture Series at the High Low Literary Center in Grand Center.

Brian Woods, classical pianist and one of the directors of the Music Series at the Chess Hall of Fame, gave a very interesting talk about the richness of the arts in St .Louis and how chamber music groups are a part of that scene.

He also mentioned how wonderful the collaboration of music and other disciplines have enriched his life and how collaboration is the name of the game.

So what is chamber music? A simple statement is that it is music composed to be performed by small instrumental musical ensembles, generally in a smaller, more intimate space than a large concert hall.

Unlike an orchestra, chamber music just has one person per part and usually there is no conductor. The music is written for combinations of stringed and wind instruments, often with a keyboard as well. Music for voices with or without accompaniment have historically been included in the term.

Rather than the immediate large groups of instruments or vocalists, it is the private detailed focus and closeness of chamber music that invites the listener to a very different musical world. The sometimes overwhelming power of orchestral music is replaced by richly textured, meticulously crafted compositions that stand up under the spotlight.

The Chamber Music Society of St. Louis is one outstanding group whose mission is to present world class chamber music in an intimate setting to inspire, enchant audiences and nurture future generations .Not only are the programs thrilling, the educational programs are very strong.

Another group that Woods mentioned in his talk was The Ariel Concert Series which was started in July of 2020 for the first outdoor concert during the pandemic. It was fully supported by the Ariel Premium Supply, Inc. as a not-for-profit community program to encourage people listening to quality classical music to keep spiritual health during the stress of the pandemic. Post-pandemic it continues in various churches and other local venues.

Chamber Project St. Louis is a collaborative chamber music ensemble celebrating the dynamic interaction between all members of the music making process from composers, to performers, to audience members.

Striving to reinvent the chamber music experience for modern audiences, CPSTL brings unique, intimate concert experiences to non-traditional venues such as tasting rooms, libraries, art galleries and more. Collaboration is at the heart of their work ,frequently partnering with presenting organizations such as the St. Louis Art Museum.

And then there is the internationally known Arianna String Quartet whose members serve on the faculty of the University of Missouri -St. Louis as professors of violin, viola and cello. On the UMSL campus, the quartet presents their own concert series, and also enriches the academic experience of students outside of the Music Department by visiting classes in physics, business, history, philosophy, art and language to actively demonstrate the interdisciplinary connections between music and these seemingly disparate disciplines. It also has a monthly series at St. Louis Public Radio.

These are just a few examples of some of our chamber music groups in St. Louis. I don't want to omit the St. Louis Chamber Chorus, even though it is veering off the subject a bit. The group is committed to presenting the finest acapella choral works, seeking to entertain, educate and inspire audiences through its unique programs in St. Louis's finest public buildings.

I heard a group of woodwind players from the St. Louis Symphony play a chamber concert of not only classical, but other genres of music at the new Clark Family Library, the largest branch of the St. Louis County Library System.

So, chamber music is very flexible and can take place in all kinds of different settings today such as homes, halls, libraries and even bars.

Nancy Kranzberg has been involved in the arts community for more than forty years on numerous arts related boards.