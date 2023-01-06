Amy is a data reporter for WBEZ, where she uses storytelling to make data informative and accessible for communities across Chicago.

Most recently, she worked as a data reporter at the Arizona Republic, covering housing insecurity and homelessness. Prior to that, she interned at Block Club Chicago, Injustice Watch and got her start in journalism with community reporting at the South Side Weekly. Before entering journalism, she honed her data skills while working in the corporate sector, at Ernst & Young. Amy graduated from the University of Chicago with a B.A. in history, concentrating in 20th century U.S. immigration and labor history.