“Unsolved” investigation wins the National Headliner Award for Best Radio Series

St. Louis Public Radio has won a First Place National Headliner Award for Best Radio Series for “ Unsolved ,” its months-long investigative series in collaboration with APM Reports and the Marshall Project that explored how police in St. Louis have struggled to solve killings, leaving thousands of family members without answers.

Founded in 1934 by the Press Club of Atlantic City, the National Headliner Awards program is one of the oldest and largest annual contests recognizing journalistic excellence. Since its inception, Headliner medallions have been presented to outstanding photographers, writers and news organizations across the country.

Judges were highly complementary of the “Unsolved” series, calling it “extensively reported and well researched.”

Judges said, “The scope of coverage addresses racial divides as well as law enforcement staffing issues, with action taken by the producing team to legally challenge for the release of police records that shed light on faults prompting significant push for change.”

"It was a thrill to have the hard work that went into this series recognized with an award of this caliber,” said Rachel Lippmann, STLPR justice reporter and one of the lead reporters on the series. “I am grateful for the guidance and support of APM Reports, the Marshall Project and my coworkers here at STLPR.”

This is the third national award for the Unsolved series. The investigative piece was also recognized with the 2025 Brechner Freedom of Information Award from the Joseph L. Brechner Freedom of Information Project, and Editor and Publisher Magazine’s 2024 Eppy Award.