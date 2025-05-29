St. Louis Public Radio newsroom wins 7 Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards

St. Louis Public Radio won seven Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards from the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) this May.

The RTDNA is the world’s largest professional broadcast and digital journalism organization, and its Murrow Award is among the most prestigious in news awards.

Each year, the award recognizes local and national stories that uphold the spirit of excellence exhibited by award namesake and broadcast pioneer, Edward R. Murrow.

Of particular note, STLPR’s anniversary season of the We Live Here podcast was recognized for the podcast season, and two individual episodes were recognized for Excellence in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion and News Documentary.

“I was so pleased to see how much this season resonated with others,” said Chad Davis, host of We Live Here. “The team put in months of work to find new ways to reflect on Mike Brown Jr.’s legacy, the uprising that followed his killing and how much things have and haven’t changed 10 years later.”

Producer Danny Wicentowski agrees with that sentiment.

“We set out to tell new Ferguson stories that didn't simply look back, but looked deeper, revealing for our audience the connections that still anchor the Ferguson Uprising to the present day,” he said. “I'm immensely proud of the work our team did and gratified that our work is being recognized.”

All of the regional winners advance to the National Murrow Award Competition in August. Congratulations to the entire STLPR newsroom.

“We’re honored to be recognized for all the great work we do at St. Louis Public Radio,” said Fred Ehrlich, interim managing editor. We don’t do it for the awards, but it’s nice to have them.”

STLPR 2025 Edward R. Murrow Award Winners

Digital

Missouri and Iowa's lack of beds at group foster homes leaves at-risk girls without specialized care

KCUR 89.3 and St. Louis Public Radio

Excellence in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion

The new ‘talk’ and the legacy of Mike Brown

St. Louis Public Radio and the Midwest Newsroom

Excellence in Innovation

Short-form Video

Kate Grumke | Senior Environment and Data Reporter

News Documentary

Revolutions will not be televised — but the Ferguson Uprising? It was livestreamed

St. Louis Public Radio and the Midwest Newsroom

Newscast

April 9, 2024 - The Morning After the 2024 Eclipse

Jonathan Ahl | Newscast Editor and Rolla Correspondent

Podcast

We Live Here: Season 10

St. Louis Public Radio and Midwest Newsroom

Sports Reporting