Tracey J. Shanklin is the owner of Voices by Tracey, LLC and works as an on-air show host on WSIE in Edwardsville, playing jazz music for music enthusiasts. Shanklin graduated with a degree in accounting from Southern University in Louisiana.

Shanklin also brings books to life as a YouTube children’s storyteller. Her wanderlust is limited by her budget, but she loves to travel and recently returned from trips to Egypt and Greece. She is a pet parent to her toy rat terrier, Tinkerbell.