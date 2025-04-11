Sharing America Profiles

A series about women of color doing local work that highlights an issue of national importance.
This public radio collaboration covers the intersection of race, identity and culture. Funded by a grant from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB), Sharing America includes reporters at Connecticut Public Radio, St. Louis Public Radio, KCUR (Kansas City), and OPB (Portland, Oregon) and an editor based at St. Louis Public Radio.
As a child, Nichole McHenry envisioned herself broadcasting the news, just like famed St. Louis anchor Robin Smith.Although her dreams of becoming a…
For Nermana Huskić, the seeds of her future as a resource and service provider for homeless people were planted young. At the age of 5, Huskić witnessed…
Women make up just a fraction of professional basketball referees, coaches and owners. A St. Louis woman is doing her best to change that. Khalia Collier…
