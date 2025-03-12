How the Annie Malone Parade’s uncertain future sparked renewed interest in the woman for whom it's named

When organizers of the annual Annie Malone May Day parade in St. Louis announced its cancellation this year, many people — especially in the Black community — were disappointed.

On Feb. 19, Keisha Lee, CEO of Annie Malone Children & Family Services, said the organization was redirecting funds to support clients who desperately need shelter and food. But about a week later, Lee announced that the parade was back on after receiving generous support.

Miya Norfleet / St. Louis Public Radio Linda Nance is the founder and president of the Annie Malone Historical Society.

Rallying behind the parade that’s been held almost every year since 1910 also reignited interest in the person for whom the parade is named.

Born in 1869, Annie Malone has an impressive and expansive list of accomplishments. At the turn of the 20th century, she became one of the nation’s first Black millionaires, ushering a new industry in Black hair care and founding a college in St. Louis.

The lack of accessible information about Malone disappointed Linda Nance.

She told St. Louis on the Air that it prompted her to found the Annie Malone Historical Society in 2013.

“I went to [Central Library] to find information about Annie Malone and I was told the file that I had with two pieces of paper in it was [all there was]. I went to the Julia Davis Library to find that there wasn't very much information there either,” Nance said. “I knew there were a lot more things about Annie Malone than they had in that library [and] that pissed me off. I asked the Missouri History Museum to help spread the story that Annie Malone was much more than just a parade.”

Missouri Historical Society Annie Malone made her millions by revolutionizing the beauty and hair care industry to cater to Afro-textured hair and Black skin at the turn of the 20th century.

Nance said Malone was known as a “giving freak” — a staunch philanthropist and advocate of children. She said Malone gave back in ways that mirrored the support that she needed as a child and later as a budding businesswoman. After she became wealthy, Malone poured money into efforts that supported families in need and created education and entrepreneurial opportunities for Black Americans in St. Louis and across the country.

“[Malone] made a statement at one point that said: ‘This is not my money. It’s God's money. So, I am supposed to make sure it goes to places to uplift people,’” Nance said. “She was very involved with the National Association of Colored Women's Clubs, and their mission and their desire was to always lift as we climb. And she tried to live that.”

For more on Annie Malone’s legacy including what the first parades celebrated and Linda Nance’s personal connection with Annie Malone’s contributions, listen to St. Louis on the Air on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube or click the play button below.

How the Annie Malone Parade’s uncertain future sparked renewed interest in the woman for whom it's named Listen • 23:30

Related Event

What: Annie Malone May Day Parade

When: 1 p.m. May 18

Where: Downtown St. Louis