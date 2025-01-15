SLU professor’s award-winning book explores the opportunity and power of blank spaces

While blank spaces, silences and gaps may appear empty, St. Louis University English professor Jonathan Sawday questions whether true emptiness is even possible.

“When we look at a blank page, does it nevertheless convey meaning, as [if] it were inscribed beneath the surface of the page?” he asked on St. Louis on the Air.

In December, Sawday won the Modern Language Association's top award — the James Russell Lowell Prize for the most outstanding book published in 2023 — for his text “Blanks, Print, Space, and Void in English Renaissance Literature: An Archaeology of Absence.”

In addition to questioning the idea of a true void, the book explores the opportunities, pitfalls and stories behind blank spaces.

Related Event

What: Celebration for James Russell Lowell Prize awardee Jonathan Sawday

When: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Jan. 15

Where: Pere Marquette Gallery, on the second floor of DuBourg Hall (221 N. Grand Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63103)