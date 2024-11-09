The St. Louis Chamber Chorus is performing hits by Nine Inch Nails and Ed Sheeran

The St. Louis Chamber Chorus may be most well known for its repertoire that features classical and religious songs from centuries ago. But the chorus has also featured new compositions and for its 69th season, the nearly 50 singers will add 21st century pop to its choral selections.

This Sunday’s concert at the Sun Theatre in Grand Center is “Classic Pop,” and will feature songs popularized by Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran and Nine Inch Nails.

Artistic director Philip Barnes said it’s a challenge that keeps the artistry fresh and showcases the talent the St. Louis Chamber Chorus has to offer.

“These are songs of people's youth and they all want to sing it,” he said. “[There are] amazing examples of complicated but approachable choral writing. None of this repertoire is going to be performed in such a way that you go, ‘Where's the song? I can't hear the song I loved.’ You will still hear the song, but with orchestration.”

That orchestration shines when hearing renditions of songs like Nine Inch Nails’ “Hurt” and Taylor Swift’s “Carolina.” Barnes said it’s all possible through melody.

“People say, ‘Oh, I love that guitar riff,’ or ‘I love it when the drums come in here.’ But if you have a top class choir to work with, you can work on more levels,” he said. “So if you watch the Beatles, there are only really four levels plus some vocals, right? But if you've got a choir where you can sing in 12 or 16 parts, you're really approaching [the song with] a sort of vocal orchestra.”

Singing contemporary pop music is new to the chorus. Barnes shared that the risk is worth it.

“If you don't take risks, you might as well hang up your boots and go home. This is an amazing group of local artists. St Louis has the talent,” he said. “To be able to work with local talent and make something that's greater than the individual parts, that's the continuing challenge. You have to be open to all different types of challenges artistically.”

Related Event

What: St. Louis Chamber Chorus: Classic Pop

When: Sunday, Nov. 10 at 3 p.m.

Where: Sun Theater (3625 Grandel Square, St. Louis, MO 63108)