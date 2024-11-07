‘Concrete Jungle Gym’ traces life of Bob Cassilly, from City Museum to Cementland

The documentary "Concrete Jungle Gym" chronicles the brilliant and complicated life of Bob Cassilly, the creator of City Museum. Premiering at the St. Louis International Film Festival this weekend, the film draws on decades of footage to create an intimate portrait of an artist driven to create something bold — and big — from the demolished pieces of the city around him.

Cassilly’s creative drives often put him at odds with St. Louis authorities.

“I do see him as definitely a St Louis maverick who has helped the city immensely in so many different ways,” said Mike Gualdoni, who directed the film with Zach White. “His crew now carries the torch, and his family, who take his wisdom and influence with them, with all the different projects they're doing.”

In this episode of St. Louis on the Air, Gualdoni and White share their reflections on a singular St. Louis figure and the shape of his legacy more than a decade after his death in 2011.

Related event:

What: “Concrete Jungle Gym” and filmmaker Q&A

When: 4 p.m. Nov. 10

Where: Hi-Pointe Theatre (1005 McCausland Ave., St. Louis, MO 63117)