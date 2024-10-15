Club Viva celebrates 28 years as a hub for Latin dance in St. Louis

When Cesar Cardona moved to St. Louis from Los Angeles in 1994, the Colombian immigrant found that not many people knew about Afro-Latin and Caribbean music in town. He felt the city’s nightlife was “too quiet.”

“‘I don't know if I like this, because I love to dance,’” he recalled thinking at the time. “But soon, I started meeting people.”

Soon after his arrival in St. Louis, the people Cardona met — and became close friends with — opened up Club Viva. Cardona became the Latin dance night club’s owner in 2006. His story, as well as that of Club Viva, is the subject of a new Nine PBS and Humans of St. Louis documentary episode.

“The recognition means a lot to me,” he said.

In its 28 years of existence, Club Viva has been the go-to place in town for those who love to dance salsa and bachata , as well as new learners and tourists from around the globe.

“It’s well known, not only in the city, but all over the world. People come to St Louis and they say, ‘I have to go to Club Viva,’” Cardona said. “To bring our music and our dance to the community — and for them to come back after years and say, ‘Hey Cesar, are you still here? [Club Viva] is home; I had to come back home’ … that’s amazing.”

For more on Cesar Cardona’s story — including the people who inspired him to leave Colombia for the U.S. at age 19, and move from L.A. to St. Louis — listen to St. Louis on the Air on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or by clicking the play button below.

