How two Black men use their experience to help peers address mental health challenges

Fred Williams used alcohol as a coping mechanism during a stressful time in his life. It was a way to numb uncomfortable feelings because he wasn’t used to having a safe space for said feelings.

“We — [Black men] — may not have easy access to health care or a mental professional, but we can find a liquor store on almost every corner,” Williams said. ”In our culture, every rap song you see, there's liquor in it, there's marijuana in it."

As a psychotherapist with Mental Alchemy Counseling, Williams now helps clients deal with substance use, among other mental health issues. He appreciates being able to help his clients, particularly Black men, because of his own struggle finding a therapist he felt comfortable opening up to.

“The first therapist I saw was a white woman. It was nothing against her, [but] we didn’t click,” he said. “The second therapist I found, his name was Ed, and he was a Black man. … He had a big idea of what my life had been like, some of the struggles I'd been [through]. He knew what it's like to be Black in this world.”

Nationally, only 4% of mental health professionals are Black , which means prospective Black clients have fewer options to find someone they can relate to.

However, there are organizations that strive to fill the void.

Sophie Proe and Provided / St. Louis Public Radio Fred Williams, left, and Bryant Antoine, right

Bryant Antoine, licensed behavioral analyst and co-founder of the Village PATH, leads Healing and Writing Circle sessions at the Village PATH. The sessions serve as a support group where Black men come together and talk about their lives. They’re also encouraged to express themselves with writing or art.

“It really gives people an opportunity to connect to one another and just be in community together in a space that isn't truly represented anywhere else in our community,” Antoine said. “I'm hopeful that this will continue to grow, especially in a wonderful city like St Louis.”

Fred Williams and Bryant Antoine joined St. Louis on the Air to discuss the unique challenges that Black men face in their everyday lives and how therapy and nontraditional solutions can support their mental health. Listen to the conversation on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube or click the play button below.

How two Black men help peers address mental health challenges Listen • 22:05

Related Event

What: The Healing and Writing Circle

When: 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. October 15th, 2024

Where: The BRIC, 5501 Delmar Blvd, St. Louis, MO 63112