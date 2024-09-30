Black women face unique challenges at work. A new event wants to help them overcome them

Black women are leaving the traditional workforce for entrepreneurism at a higher rate than other demographics. While this sort of statistic is celebrated, it is indicative of a greater problem in corporate America: Black women are not able to survive or thrive as themselves at work.

Jennifer Drake founded her own business, Drake Strategy Partners, to help organizations become more equitable by addressing unfair systems that run society in the background. It’s through that work and her own lived experiences that she was inspired to organize Black Women at Work, a gathering for professionals to connect and support one another as they navigate the unique difficulties Black women face at work.

“We heard from a lot of Black women that the best job for them was actually the one that gave them peace of mind and in some cases it required them to leave the workforce altogether,” Drake said. “I don't think that most of us who grow up to be entrepreneurs as Black women dream of owning a business. I really think that what we're doing is reaching for the most psychologically safe workplace, where we can be rewarded for our contributions and we get to be ourselves.”

Dealing with racism and sexism presents major challenges to Black women in the workplace, Drake said. Ashley Wilkerson of St. Louis shared that she worried about her natural hair before interviewing for a job.

Wilkerson said: “I was scared to get locs. I wanted straight hair so [employers] would be comfortable with me and won’t look at me like, ‘No, you look too authentic.’”

When addressing conflict at the workplace, Black women have said they need to be careful how they approach issues out of fear of coming off too combative or aggressive, Drake said.

Jauda Harrell from St. Louis shared that she has had both “beautiful and heavy” experiences as a Black woman in the workforce. There are times she’s felt appreciated for sharing her perspectives as a Black woman — but in other situations, opening herself up that way left her feeling reprimanded.

“When I do things that people think are great, you get that praise from a place of, ‘Oh, we have this brilliant Black woman on our team,'” Harrell said. “Recently I had an issue where me and a co-worker had a turbulent time. And then I was seen as somebody that makes people uncomfortable. It switches very fast based on their perspective.”

Drake said that when she advises organizations and individuals on how to address systems of oppression at work, she makes sure that people understand the issue doesn’t come from one bad boss or co-worker but problems ingrained in society.

“I do believe that we enter into these transactional relationships to perform a particular service for wages that were created without having to account for the fact that [Black women] would ever be there in the first place.” Drake said. “I think that's a real challenge, but it's not one that we can't correct.”

For more with Jennifer Drake and Black Women at Work, listen to St. Louis on the Air

Related Event

What: Black Women at Work

When: 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 2

Where: .Zack (3224 Locust St., St. Louis, MO 63103)