How to celebrate the real Mexican Independence Day in St. Louis

According to 2022 estimates by the U.S. Census Bureau , the St. Louis region is home to more than 57,000 people of Mexican heritage. While Mexican Americans make up the majority of St. Louis’ Hispanic population, there is still work to be done to make Mexican culture accessible.

Leticia Seitz is the owner of Arte Rojo STL and she’s the driving force behind Fiesta Mexicana , a celebration to commemorate Mexican independence from Spain. She told St. Louis on the Air that for Mexican immigrants, keeping up connections to Mexico is important because it ultimately connects Mexican Americans to one another in their new hometown.

Miya Norfleet / St. Louis Public Radio Leticia Seitz is the owner of Arte Rojo STL and organizer of Fiesta Mexicana, a celebration honoring Mexican Independence Day

“Being an immigrant, it was difficult for me to connect with people who speak my own language and also have resources,” Seitz said. “You need to feel like somebody is close to you, like your culture is close to you. It’s important for us to know who in town is connected with your roots and can bring you a little piece of joy.”

Along with Arte Rojo STL, Seitz started an online radio station called Conectando Raices Radio, where she and other hosts hold live broadcasts that create avenues for Mexican Americans to stay in contact with their families in Mexico. Her efforts earned her recognition from Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. Seitz was invited to a special reception in Mexico City especially for independent communicators connecting Mexicans across the world.

“The chance to represent [St. Louis’] Mexican community at the event was amazing,” she said. “My work is for my community. We are visible thanks to him.”

Celebrating Mexican Independence Day before President Obrador required official authorization — and it was granted only to Mexicans abroad who wish to commemorate September 16, honor their heritage, and celebrate with their community. Seitz said she plans to make the most of the occasion at Fiesta Mexicana, especially for those who are reconnecting with their roots, or who simply want to know more about Mexico.

“Everybody thinks of Mexico as ‘tacos and tequila,’ and that’s okay. But it’s more than that,” Seitz said. “It’s passion, it’s liberation, it’s love [and] family.”

Related Event

What: Fiesta Mexicana

When: 6 p.m. Sept. 14, 2024

Where: International Institute of St. Louis (3401 Arsenal St, St. Louis, MO 63118)