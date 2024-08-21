Music at the Intersection organizers tout expanded events ahead of St. Louis festival

Music at the Intersection is back for its third year — and the festival is bringing living legends and beloved local acts to the stage. Among this year’s performers are Chaka Khan, Black Pumas and Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue.

On Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air, Chris Hansen, executive director of the Kranzberg Arts Foundation, and Larry Morris, the organization’s director of programs and partnerships, shared what audiences can expect during the festival.

Hansen and Morris also previewed free community events that include a daylong professional development opportunity for creatives in the region. And new to this year is MATI Places, pop-up music events happening across Grand Center over 12 hours.

For insight into the line up, the work that goes into booking festivals and how the arts community is at the center of it all, listen to St. Louis on the Air on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube or click the play button below.

Related Events

What: MATI Places

When: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sept. 12

Where: Various locations

What: MATI Conferences

When: 9:15 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sept. 13

Where: .Zack (3224 Locust St., St. Louis, MO 63103)

What: Music at the Intersection

When: Sept. 14-15

Where: Grand Center Arts District