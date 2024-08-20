Each St. Louis ward is getting 2 murals to highlight history and promote tourism

The St. Louis Mural Project is bringing 28 new murals to St. Louis.

More than 30 local artists painted two murals in every city ward as part of the large-scale project, which was funded by $1 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds and managed by the Regional Arts Commission of St. Louis.

The public art highlights each ward’s history and is meant to encourage economic growth through art-centered tourism, said Tracey Morgan, who serves as the ARPA for the Arts lead with the Regional Arts Commission.

“Our goal is to have tourism explode over this. People come to St. Louis from all over to take part in our arts and culture environment, in our communities. So we felt like [the murals] would just be an extra component to that," Morgan said.

Many of the murals are painted on the walls of local businesses. Some are in community spaces like Bustani Ya Upenda garden in Ward 10, which includes Forest Park and neighborhoods just north of it. Artist Mwazacarol and her daughter Miiyaya Adero each painted murals on a shed in the garden.

“Not only is it beautifying the building, but it's also … giving artists a chance to show who they are and what they can do,” Mwazacarol said.

Sophie Proe / St.Louis Public Radio Miiyaya Adero poses for a portrait in front of her mural at Bustani Ya Upenda garden on Monday.

Ulaa Kuziez Multidisciplinary artist Rob Arambrister poses next to his unfinished mural on the brick wall of the Sisters Sandwich Shoppe on Tuesday.

