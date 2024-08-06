© 2024 St. Louis Public Radio
Government, Politics & Issues
St. Louis on the Air

In ‘Radical Atlas’ 100 maps show the what and why of Ferguson

By Ulaa Kuziez
Published August 6, 2024 at 4:58 PM CDT
Patty Heyda, a professor of urban a professor of architecture and urban design at Washington University
Ulaa Kuziez
Patty Heyda's new book maps the factors that led to social and economic inequality in Ferguson.

There are infinite ways to map a place, and capturing the many dimensions of Ferguson is what Patty Heyda set out to do in her new book, “Radical Atlas of Ferguson, USA”.

With more than 100 maps that explore the distribution of libraries, fast food franchises, airport runways and Fortune 500 companies in North County, Heyda's survey-like book illustrates how municipal planning has led to poverty and racial inequality.

“What we can see in Ferguson and north [St. Louis] County is happening in every American city,” said Heyda, a professor of architecture and urban design at Washington University. “The patterns are, in fact, really pronounced here.”

The book, out today through Belt Publishing, challenges architects to address systemic forces that have historically worked against residents’ wellbeing. Heyda said the maps in the book are also meant to mobilize residents and activists.

“For advocates who are already working on the ground, I think of it as putting spatial evidence together all in one place that they can point to. These are things they already know and are trying to change,” Heyda said.

Related Event 
What: “Radical Atlas of Ferguson, USA” book talk
When: September 25, 2024
Where: Left Bank Books (399 N Euclid Ave, St. Louis, MO 63108)

To learn more from urban design professor Patty Heyda on the forces that shape suburbs like Ferguson and what certain buildings can indicate about wealth distribution and politics, listen to the full St. Louis on the Air conversation on Apple Podcast, Spotify and YouTube, or click the play button below.

What mapping Ferguson reveals about how the suburb was built

St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is produced by Ulaa Kuziez, Miya Norfleet, Emily Woodbury, Danny Wicentowski, Elaine Cha and Alex Heuer. Roshae Hemmings is our production assistant. The audio engineer is Aaron Doerr

St. Louis on the Air Ferguson businessesFergusonUrban planningSuburbsMapsLocal Author
Ulaa Kuziez
Ulaa Kuziez is a junior studying Journalism and Media at Saint Louis University. She enjoys storytelling and has worked with various student publications. In her free time, you can find her at local parks and libraries with her nephews.
