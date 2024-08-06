In ‘Radical Atlas’ 100 maps show the what and why of Ferguson

There are infinite ways to map a place, and capturing the many dimensions of Ferguson is what Patty Heyda set out to do in her new book, “Radical Atlas of Ferguson, USA”.

With more than 100 maps that explore the distribution of libraries, fast food franchises, airport runways and Fortune 500 companies in North County, Heyda's survey-like book illustrates how municipal planning has led to poverty and racial inequality.

“What we can see in Ferguson and north [St. Louis] County is happening in every American city,” said Heyda, a professor of architecture and urban design at Washington University. “The patterns are, in fact, really pronounced here.”

The book, out today through Belt Publishing, challenges architects to address systemic forces that have historically worked against residents’ wellbeing. Heyda said the maps in the book are also meant to mobilize residents and activists.

“For advocates who are already working on the ground, I think of it as putting spatial evidence together all in one place that they can point to. These are things they already know and are trying to change,” Heyda said.

