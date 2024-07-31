What's new at the Muny? The premieres of ‘Waitress’ and ‘In the Heights’

Spending summer nights at the St. Louis Municipal Opera Theatre – otherwise known as the Muny – is a tradition for many generations of St. Louisans. Now in its 106th season, the Muny is premiering two musicals on its main stage: Sara Bareilles’ “Waitress” (July 30-August 5) and Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “In the Heights” (August 9-15).

Muny executive producer and artistic director Mike Isaacson joined St. Louis on the Air to talk about these premieres, and what their directors and featured performers bring to the musicals and to the Muny’s outdoor space in Forest Park. He also spoke to the role premieres play in introducing new musicals to Muny regulars and new guests alike.

What: “Waitress”

When: Wednesday, July 31 through Monday, August 5 (nightly at 8:15 p.m.) Where: 1 Theatre Dr., St. Louis, MO. 63112

What: "In the Heights"

When: Friday, August 9 through Thursday, August 15 (nightly at 8:15 p.m.) Where: 1 Theatre Dr., St. Louis, MO. 63112

To hear how audiences responded to “Waitress” on its opening night, what makes the opening song of “In the Heights” so critical and whose careers the Muny has launched, listen to St. Louis on the Air on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or YouTube; or click the play button below.

