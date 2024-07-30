What VP Harris’ embrace of ‘brat’ and internet memes says about Gen Z and politics

Vice President Kamala Harris is drawing attention with her campaign team’s embrace of internet memes and “fan cams” of the candidate recalling an anecdote about coconut trees. She also recently got a shoutout from pop musician Charli XCX on X. It’s not the first time that internet memes have collided with a political campaign. But in 2024, the funny and sometimes critical creations also serve as a look into Gen Z’s relationship with politics.

St. Louis University professor Keli Jackson, Mother Jones reporter Sophie Hurwitz and STLPR political correspondent Jason Rosenbaum join St. Louis on the Air to discuss what gets memes from a silly joke to leading major political messaging — and what can be learned from them.

So what does it mean to be "brat" anyway? Listen to St. Louis on the Air on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube or click the play button below to find out.

