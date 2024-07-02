In the summer of 2014, video of lethal police force used against Eric Garner in New York City and footage of protests following the fatal police shooting of Michael Brown, Jr. in Ferguson dominated media. The subject matter of each warranted mainstream news coverage for months, and the effects of that coverage persist.

Eric Deggans, NPR TV critic and media analyst, joined St. Louis on the Air to discuss those effects, including a recent Pew Research Center report about Black Americans’ feelings about news media. He spoke to how protest movements like the Ferguson Uprising have spurred citizen journalism, which changed the relationship between audiences and newsrooms. He also offered insights into how consumers critique news coverage and what they expect from journalists.

To hear the full conversation, including connections between coverage of Trayvon Martin, Michael Brown Jr., and George Floyd’s deaths; growing demand for video as proof; and what we’re likely to see mainstream media cover for the 10-year anniversary of protests in Ferguson this August, listen to St. Louis on the Air on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or YouTube; or click the play button below.

The media effects of Ferguson protest footage – and how they persist Listen • 27:19

