How Asian St. Louisans are sharing their culture and experiences in a new art showcase

Racial inequities in the St. Louis region have been documented in reports commissioned by the state, documentaries and books that put a critical eye to many local municipalities’ shortcomings, and first-person accounts of injustice and generational disinvestment. And most conversations about race and identity center Black and white St. Louisans, which perpetuates a racial binary that excludes the fastest growing population in the area: Asians and Asian Americans.

The Asian population grew significantly in and around St. Louis, according to the 2022 Census. Despite this major jump in numbers and the various contributions Asian St. Louisans have made to local history and culture, they have often felt left out of the picture of who makes St. Louis, St. Louis. A new art showcase and literary zine titled, “InVISIBLE: A Reclaiming of the Asian Gaze,” seeks to encourage storytelling creative expression that celebrates the diversity of Asian cultures in St. Louis, and to draw attention to diverse Asian experiences that are important to regional discussions of race and racial identities.

Robin Hattori is a board member of St. Louis’ chapter of the Japanese American Citizens League. She, along with a committee of Asian St. Louisans including the St. Louis Pan Asian Collective, curated creative works ranging from poetry and short videos to sculptures and paintings for an exhibit about Asian and Asian American experience that will be showcased Friday, May 17 to Sunday, May 19 at Wildfruit Projects.

Hattori told St. Louis on the Air that “InVISIBLE” received 90 submissions in their call for artwork but ultimately had room for 31.

“We had submissions from people who were 14 years old to 74 years old. People from all different ethnicities, first generation, second generation, adoptee, biracial,” Hattori said. “There were some themes that ran across that were really poignant to me. One of them [is] this feeling of alienation, a lack of a sense of belonging. Many of the artists talked about trying to find where they fit in.”

Hattori said the intended audience includes everyone, but for different reasons. Though the showcase has art from folks from all across the Asian diaspora, an audience she’s excited to get through to is other Asians. “I believe the Asian community struggles with trying to figure out how we identify with one another. Although we're lumped together in many ways, we don't always feel a sense of unity amongst ourselves,” she said. “I think it's also for the Greater St. Louis region. To understand that in a very conspicuously Black and white racial conversation, that there are other people here who have experiences to share. And that we also have valuable things that we can contribute to that conversation.”

For more with Robin Hattori including the various intersections of identity represented in the show, and a preview of what’s to come at the opening of “InVISIBLE: A Reclaiming of the Asian Gaze,” listen to St. Louis on the Air on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or YouTube, or click the play button below.

What: “InVISIBLE: A Reclaiming of the Asian Gaze” artist showcase

When: May 17 - 19, 2023

Where: Wildfruit Projects (4704 Virginia Ave, St. Louis, MO 63111)

