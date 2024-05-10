CAM ‘Breathers’ exhibit showcases kinetic art that centers the necessity of air

Critically acclaimed New York artist Paul Chan made his name with his experimental video, projections and digital art. In 2009 he surprised fans by suddenly breaking away from using light as a medium and switching to experimental printmaking and sculpting with air. A collection of Chan’s work titled “Breathers” presents some of that work, and is now on display at the Contemporary Art Museum.

Misa Jefferies, associate curator at the Contemporary Art Museum St. Louis, told St. Louis on the Air that “Breathers” comes from the artist’s need for a break from his usual artistic practice. In other words, he needed a breather.

“[He] had reached peak screen, or what we may call screen fatigue,” Jefferies shared. “This [was] also when iPhones were coming into popularity. The idea of carrying a screen around with you in your pocket was also really overwhelming and daunting to him. So he decided he would stop making videos altogether.”

Breath and air is more than a medium in “Breathers.” Chan’s messaging is delivered by air — or the lack thereof — to address global issues like the COVID-19 pandemic, deforestation and pollution, which is also in his illustrated works at CAM.

Eric Lee / St. Louis Public Radio Misa Jeffereis, associate curator at the Contemporary Art Museum, and Simiya Sudduth, an artist, pose for a portrait on Friday, May 10, 2024, at Contemporary Art Museum in Grand Center.

Multidisciplinary artist Simiya Sudduth said they appreciate Chan’s works for those messages and the emotion it evokes. Sudduth utilizes breath and air in their own practices, both of art and of healing, which is one in the same for them.

“So much of my work is grounded in the concept [and] act of healing through creating art. My engagement with breathwork as a practitioner, and as a breathwork and meditation teacher, folds into it,” said Sudduth, whose public art includes murals around the city and public performances. “That spirituality [and] mindfulness, that quiet moment is where the inspiration comes from. That's where I get the messages I need to move forward with my practice.”

Passersby can see Chan’s sculptures, made from sewn nylon and fans, moving about through CAM’s window facing North Spring Avenue. They function similarly to inflated air dancers most commonly seen at car dealerships. However, where air dancer movements are erratic and unpredictable, Jeffries said the sculptures in “Breathers” were created for specific movement and range of motion.

Eric Lee / St. Louis Public Radio Paul Chan’s “Breathers” exhibition is displayed on Friday, May 10, 2024, at Contemporary Art Museum in Grand Center. “Breathers” is on display until August 11.

“[The sculptures] can be a bit surprising in some ways. Paul, though, is really trying to create choreography. It's almost like a video on loop,” Jefferies explained. “He thinks about it as a moving image in some ways. So, you'll see the repeated movement, over and over, if you stand there long enough.”

For more on Paul Chan’s “Breathers,” air as an artistic medium, and a bonus guided breathing exercise led by Simiya Sudduth, listen to St. Louis on the Air on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or click the play button below.

CAM ‘Breathers’ exhibit showcases kinetic art that centers the necessity of air Listen • 23:08

Related Event

What: Paul Chan’s “Breathers”

When: Through August 11, 2024

Where: Contemporary Art Museum St. Louis (3750 Washington Ave, St. Louis, MO 63108)

